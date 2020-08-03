Glow Season 4 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out on Netflix?

GLOW is inspired by the 1980s wrestling television series of the same name – Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Through the first two seasons, the colorful comedy-drama series on Netflix has picked up 15 Emmy Awards throughout its run and is going to return for more. This announcement came after GLOW won an Emmy Award in 2019 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

However, there is good news and bad news about the return of GLOW to Netflix.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of GLOW?

Netflix renewed GLOW for a Season 4 in September 2019.

That is good news. The bad news is that this will be the final season of GLOW on Netflix. With that said, at least the showrunners have a chance to end the series the way they want to and not leave fans hanging with hopes for a fifth season.

Series creators, showrunners, and executive producers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch return in those roles for the final season of Glow.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Betty Gilpin said she was excited about the show’s return.

“We’re so excited and we’re going to be sobbing uncontrollably when it’s over. I hope she continues to be a mentally unstable mess … ‘Cause that’s what I like to do.”

Release date latest: When does GLOW Season 4 come out?

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no word on when GLOW will return for its fourth and final season.

However, Carly Mensch has no doubt that the show will have a great final season, but also said that she has “hundreds of ideas of what we want to happen.”

Season 1 hit in June 2017, Season 2 in June 2018, and Season 3 in August 2019. However, the production was halted with the coronavirus pandemic, so it won’t hit its regular release schedule in 2020.

Don’t expect to see GLOW until 2021, possibly by the summer months, to keep it coming out around the same time fans are used to.

GLOW Season 4 cast updates

The top-line castmembers are back for GLOW Season 4: Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan, Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia, and Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder.

While the women are heading back to Los Angeles in Season 4, what other actors could return for Season 4 of GLOW?

Kate Nash returning as Rhonda has been confirmed. While not confirmed, expect Britt Baron to return as Justine, Chris Lowell as Bash, and Sydelle Noel as Cherry.

Britney Young’s return as Carmen is up in the air since she left the show within the show in Season 3.

Geena Davis as Sandy Devereaux St Clair and Kevin Cahoon as Bobby Barnes likely won’t be back in Season 4 since they are based in Las Vegas as the women are heading back to Las Vegas.

GLOW Season 4 spoilers

This Netflix original series follows the fictional character of Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress in Los Angeles. She gets one final chance for stardom when she enters the world of women’s professional wrestling.

Ruth works with 12 Hollywood misfits and also has to compete with Debbie Eagan, her best friend, who was a former soap actress who left the industry to have a baby.

In control is Sam Sylvia, a washed-up, B-movie director who leads these women on their journey to wrestling stardom.

After spending Season 3 in Las Vegas, most expect Season 4 to take the wrestlers from GLOW back to Los Angeles. However, there is no idea what fans should expect from the final season, as the cast doesn’t even know.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Betty Gilpin said in her Entertainment Weekly interview.

However, the entire idea of moving back to Los Angeles will give the Netflix series a chance to get back to its roots and see how the world changed since it left Los Angeles.

Plus, the women are considering making their own women’s wrestling show separate from GLOW. Bash and Debbie successfully went behind the back of Tex and bought a television network in Los Angeles and it’s time to see if they can make it by doing it their way.

“For such a character-driven show, for us, the setting or the location isn’t as important to us, as where people are in their lives,” Carly Mensch said.

“Where Ruth is, where Debbie is, Carmen’s headed for a pretty drastically different place, a lot of the women at the end of season three don’t even know the potential opportunities ahead.”

Netflix has yet to announce when GLOW Season 4 will premiere, but the first three seasons are available to stream.