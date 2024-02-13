Suits spinoff casts Stephen Amell: Who is he playing?

Thanks to its success on Netflix, Suits has staged quite a comeback years after its conclusion on USA Network.

While fans have been calling for the legal drama’s return, we’re getting the next best thing.

NBC recently placed a pilot order for Suits: L.A., a new series set in the same world as Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres).

It seems like the network is fast-tracking the series because we learned today that Stephen Amell has been set as its lead.

The next chapter in the Suits universe finds the Arrow alum playing Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has switched things up by representing some of the most influential people in Los Angeles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The series starts with his firm on the brink of collapse, and he’s forced to take big risks to survive and thrive.

Suits L.A. sounds very different from the original series

Ted’s law firm is filled with people from all walks of life who are forced to test their loyalties to Ted and each other to make their mark in Los Angeles.

I know a thing or two about building a universe. pic.twitter.com/g73LcrcAun — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 13, 2024

And, because there would be no show without some mystery, something from the past comes back to haunt Ted that triggered him to leave his life behind in the first place.

It’s an ominous description for sure, but it sounds different enough from the original series to stand on its own.

Ted’s ties to New York could mean he’s crossed paths with some franchise alums, making for some exciting crossover potential.

Could Suits alums return?

At this very early stage in development, Amell is the only confirmed cast member, but it would be a bit of a slap in the face to fans if there weren’t some cameos thrown in for good measure.

Meghan Markle has been rumored to be joining the cast.

Suits is having a moment, racking up billions of hours streamed and breaking Nielsen streaming chart records, which led to a renewed interest in the title.

Many people who didn’t give it the time of day when it was on the air from 2011-19 have gotten caught up and are eager for more.

Of course, there is also the Torres-fronted spinoff Pearson, which failed several years ago.

The show was terrific because it took Jessica to Chicago and found her at a different stage of her life as she tried to make some big changes.

It was different from Suits, but it is worth watching, even if it doesn’t have as many comedic moments.

Suits is more popular than ever, years after its series finale

With the show’s sudden surge in popularity, cast members from Suits even reprised their roles for a minute during Super Bowl promos.

That’s the power of Netflix, folks.

Amell is, of course, best known for playing Oliver Queen on The CW’s Arrow.

He followed that up with the Starz wrestling drama Heels, where he starred opposite Alexander Ludwig.

Unfortunately, the brilliant but little-watched series was recently canceled.

Amell will next be seen in Code 8 Part II, which premieres on Netflix on February 28 around the globe.

We’ll keep you posted on new updates on Suits L.A. as they become available.