Yara Zaya is feeling rich in Turkey as she sips golden coffee

Yara Zaya is admittedly feeling “extremely” rich as she continues to live her best life while on vacation in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been enjoying the food in the country, and she recently treated herself to a cup of golden coffee.

Yara’s husband Jovi Dufren recorded the moment of his wife sipping the fancy concoction as they sat down for breakfast inside a restaurant.

The short snap showed Yara sitting around a table, casually dressed in a striped sweater with a cup of coffee in her hand.

“Drinking your, uh, golden coffee over here?” asked Jovi, as Yara took a sip from her teacup, and responded, “Tastes like gold.”

“Do you feel rich?” Jovi asked his wife to which she responded, “Extremely.”

Jovi then threw shade at Yara by telling his followers that she was actually drinking a cocktail — which he panned to in the video — and only ordered the golden coffee so she could take photos for Instagram.

Yara Zaya shows off Mylah’s photography skills

Jovi and Yara aren’t the only ones living it up on vacation, as their daughter Mylah is also having fun while chowing down on delicious Turkish treats.

Meanwhile, it seems the toddler also picked up a new skill during her travels, photography, and her mom showed off her work in a recent post.

“MYLAH is the best photographer. ❤️ Check out lest photo 😂,” wrote Yara in an Instagram post.

The last photo showed Yara and Jovi in a sweet moment as they leaned in for a kiss, with Mylah behind the lens.

Someone else captured the moment, as the image showed Mylah’s tiny’s hand holding the phone as she took the picture.

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren share photos from Turkey

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has done more than just enjoy the delicious food, which Yara has raved about in previous posts. They’re also taking in a bit of history as well.

Yara’s latest group of photos was taken inside the Basilica Cistern, one of the most magnificent ancient buildings in the world. There are many ancient cisterns laying beneath the city of Istanbul, but the Basilica Cistern is the largest.

Yara posted images of the large underground structure and the monuments displayed throughout.

Jovi also posted his own images from their visit and marveled at the experience, writing, “What a fun experience. Going to Basilica Cistern was last minute and not planned. So glad we turned around to see it.”

Yara, Jovi, and Mylah have been in Turkey for several days now as they continue to rack up those travel miles and tick more countries off their already long list.

Before heading to Istanbul, the reality TV couple and their daughter spent some time in Cancun, Mexico, and they also visited Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.