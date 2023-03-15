Yara Zaya happy in Istanbul as she enjoys the ‘best food ever’

Yara Zaya is living her best life as she continues her worldly travels with her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah.

The adventurous trio recently landed in Istanbul, Turkey, and they are having a great time in the historic city.

So far, Yara’s favorite part of the trip is the delicious food, which she raved about in a prior post.

She has visited several restaurants since arriving in Turkey, and they’ve all been a hit for Yara, who told her followers that if they are foodies, then Turkey is the place to be.

The 27-year-old reiterated the sentiment in a recent post, where she shared several snaps from her trip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Beautiful Istanbul. The best food ever and so much history. #90dayfiance #tlc #travel #travelwithkids,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot more to the country than just food, and the Ukrainian native gave her followers a look at some other elements of the diverse country.

Yara Zaya shares photos from Instanbul, Turkey

The TLC star posted some of the stunning sights from touring the country, including a memorable photo with Mylah as they posed in front of a building with intricate architecture.

The mother-daughter duo was stylishly dressed as usual, both in jeans and warm jackets, while Yara added a designer bag to her outfit.

Meanwhile, another photo showed the toddler sharing a sweet moment with her dad.

It seems Yara has also been doing a bit of shopping in Turkey, as one photo in the Instagram slide showed the inside of a store, with an adorable cat stealing the spotlight.

Another image showed little Mylah gleefully running down the sidewalk with her little backpack.

Yara and Jovi have gone to several countries with Mylah, and while we often see her happy and jovial, that’s not always the case.

Jovi recently shared a post giving us a look at what it’s like to travel the world with a toddler.

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren gives us a taste of ‘dad life’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily After? star has been sharing snapshots from the European trip as well.

However, he was less than thrilled in his latest video, as he attempted to enjoy a meal at a restaurant.

Jovi wore a white beanie cap with a large teddy bear attached, and he had both hands on the side of his face looking frustrated as Mylah sat around the table crying.

“Dad Life! #tlc#90dayfiance#happilyeverafter#travel#worldtravel#istanbul#turkey Who wants to sit on the side of us in the restaurant 😂😂” wrote Jovi in his post.

After sharing the post, Jovi got a slew of support from his Instagram followers.

“Lol – been there many times! It’ll get easier when she’s a little bit older,” wrote one commenter.

“Be strong u guys can do it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️it gets easier after she’s 4 and up sorry hugs,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

One person reassured Jovi, “She’s a toddler, meltdowns are normal…Mylah is a beautiful, well behaved girl.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

One Instagram user said, “Sometimes I wish my teenagers were this small again. She’s so adorable.”

It’s unclear how long Jovi, Yara, and Mylah will be in Turkey, but it’s sure that the couple will keep their followers updated as time goes by.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.