Yara Zaya claps back at critic’s ‘nasty’ comment about her daughter Mylah

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya wasn’t happy with a follower who asked a question aimed at her 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Yara, her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah are currently vacationing in Turkey.

The jet-setting family loves to travel and share their adventures with their legion of fans and followers.

Yara recently shared some video footage of herself and her “travel buddy,” Mylah, while having some fun in the airport and running around an outdoor location.

Mylah was her mom’s mini-me in the adorable TikTok, following and emulating her every move.

Yara set her video to the song Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine and captioned it, “Me and my travel buddy ❤️❤️❤️ #travel.”

The TikTok received over 5,000 likes, and in the comments section, most of Yara’s fans gushed over little Mylah and noted how cute the mother-daughter duo was in the video.

However, one of Yara’s followers asked a question that didn’t sit well with the TLC star.

The comment asked, “does the little one have down syndrome?”

Yara replied, “Wtf is wrong with y’all? That’s so nasty 🤮.”

Down syndrome is a condition in which someone is born with an extra chromosome. In addition to the extra copy of chromosomes and a lower IQ than average, those affected with the genetic disorder exhibit physical characteristics.

Some of the characteristics include a “flattened face,” especially near the bridge of the nose, almond-shaped eyes that “slant” up, a short neck, small ears, a tongue that sticks out of their mouth, small hands and feet, shorter stature, and poor muscle tone, among others.

Others chimed in on the comment thread, with another one of Yara’s followers asking, “really? what does it matter if she did?”

Another wrote, “No she looks like Jovi. * I had to do that JOKE 😂😂😂.”

Yara clapped back at her follower over their “nasty” comment. Pic credit: @yarazaya1/TikTok

It’s clear that Yara wasn’t happy with the comment, as she’s since deleted it.

When will 90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren add to their family?

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Yara’s pregnancy with Mylah play out on the show. Yara and Jovi tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on Valentine’s Day in February 2020 and welcomed Mylah just several months later, in September 2020.

Although there have been hints that Yara might be expecting baby number 2 with Jovi, she recently shot down the rumors. Yara explained to her Instagram followers that while traveling recently, she’s been enjoying more food than usual.

“If you see me in public, and my belly’s popping out, it’s not because I’m pregnant,” Yara said. “This is chocolate.”

And, if Yara gets her way, it will be a few years before and Jovi welcome another child together. Yara made it clear that she wants to focus on her career and doesn’t want to be stuck at home caring for a newborn while Jovi is away for work.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.