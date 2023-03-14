Yara Zaya gives a peek at ‘beautiful Istanbul’ as she tours Turkey with Jovi and Mylah

Yara Zaya and her husband, Jovi Dufren, are exploring another country with their daughter Mylah, and this time it’s Istanbul, Turkey.

The trio has only been in the country for a few days, but Yara just posted a peek at the stunning country as they continue to explore all that Turkey has to offer.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a photo of baby Mylah seemingly mesmerized by a burning fireplace inside their hotel.

Other photos posted on social media showed Yara and Mylah dressed for the cold weather in sweatshirts and jeans as Yara held the toddler in her hand.

The picture was taken at an outdoor cafe overlooking the sea, which made for a stunning backdrop — as one snap showed the trip enjoying the view.

One adorable snap in the slide showed little Mylah making friends with a cat. The two-year-old smiled big as her new furry friend perched on a nearby ledge.

We also got a look at a stunning architectural building–something that the country is known for.

Yara posted the images on her Instagram along with the caption, “Beautiful Istanbul.”

Jovi Dufren recently teased their latest destination

A few days ago, the pair teased their latest destination but didn’t reveal where they were headed, only that it would be a very long journey.

Jovi polled his 395,000 Instagram viewers by giving them a few guesses about where they were headed.

Most people guessed they were going to Australia, but 37% got it right by picking Europe.

Before arriving in Turkey, Yara also updated her Instagram followers without revealing any clues about where they were going.

When they briefly stopped at an airport in Paris, she exclaimed excitement after getting recognized by a 90 Day Fiance fan and noted that they were still three hours away from their destination.

Meanwhile, Jovi also shared a recent photo from Turkey that showed him holding baby Mylah. The photo was taken at nighttime at the Galata Bridge, and the city was lit up, so the lights reflected beautifully on the sea in the backdrop.

“Exploring Istanbul🌎🌍” Jovi captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has been enjoying the food in Turkey

The most impressive thing about Turkey so far is the delicious cuisine, and Yara raved about the food in a recent post.

The 27-year-old admitted that it will be hard for her to lose those 13 pounds she recently gained because it’s hard to resist the food.

Yara said they’ve been in several restaurants, and “the food is so good.”

She continued, “If you guys like wanna travel, I really recommend to come here if you’re like a foodie person because it’s so good, my goodness!”

A few days ago, the TLC personality noted that she was trying to get her body back after gaining six pounds from enjoying the local cuisine in Mexico. However, in her recent video, she revealed that she had gained a lot more than that.

“I never gonna lose that 13 pounds,” confessed Yara in the clip.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.