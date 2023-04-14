Yara Zaya admits her fashionable post has ‘no point’

Yara Zaya just shared a new video, but don’t expect any deep thoughts or positive affirmations to go along with it.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a fashionable post while clad in a black bodysuit with side cutouts, paired with a cropped hoodie.

The Boujie by Yara founder added a YSL bag and designer sneakers with a pair of pink sunglasses on her head.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, showed Yara standing in front of a wall with a large Gucci shopping bag behind her.

Yara struck a model pose with one hand on her thigh before runing her hand through her hair and walking toward the camera. She then fixed the glasses on her head as she walked back to the wall.

However, it’s best to not take Yara’s video too seriously because she certainly doesn’t.

Yara made it clear in her caption, “If you’re trying to find a point of this video, there’s no point😂😂😂.”

Is 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya pregnant?

Several times, Yara has made it clear that she doesn’t want baby number two anytime soon. However, that hasn’t stopped the pregnancy questions from coming through.

The recent Instagram post sparked those rumors once again, as several people noted in the comments section.

“You have a belly? Are you prego?” asked one commenter.

“Definitely preggers! Congratulations!” added someone else.

Another person also wrote, “You’re pregnant ❤️❤️❤️,” and Yara finally responded.

“I’m not pregnant 🤦🏼‍♀️ I just gained 15 pounds, I guess I need to stop to eat sweets😂,” she said.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Meanwhile, the mom of one got some support as well with one person writing, “Why can’t anyone gain weight without thinking there pregnant. Your beautiful girl.”

Another commenter also added, “When are ppl gonna stop screaming pregnant everytime they see a girl with a little stomach???????? 😤.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya was on a quest to find a pink designer bag

A few months ago, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star swore that she was done buying expensive designer bags, but she hasn’t stayed true to her word, and the evidence is in the large Gucci shopping bag from her recent post.

Yara got all dressed up because she was on the hunt for a pink bag, as she told her followers in an Instagram Story.

Initially, she had her eyes on a pink Prada Moon hobo-style bag that retails for $2950, but she wasn’t quite sold on getting it.

In another post though, she shared an update and told her followers, “Success I found a pink purse, but I’m not sure if I like it so much 😂.”

This time she didn’t show the item, only the large Gucci shopping bag that contained the purse. While she hasn’t shared the fancy designer item yet, we’re sure she will give her followers a peek at her latest purchase very soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.