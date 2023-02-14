Here’s why Yara Zaya is ‘done’ buying expensive designer bags

Yara Zaya says she is done spending her money on expensive designer things.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star aired her grievance online after her beloved Valentino handbag started to show signs of wear and tear after only a few uses.

Yara was outraged by the condition of the $3000-plus bag, and she showed the item to her social media followers and noted that designer items are not what they used to be.

The Boujee by Yara founder also proclaimed, “I am so freaking done with all the designer stuff,” and then she explained why.

She pulled the nude-colored purse out of the dustbag and held it up for everyone to see, noting that people have always complimented her on the stunning bag.

The problem, however, is that the rose gold hardware on the bag had started to change color and Yara gave a close-up look at the metal piece that was stripping off.

Yara Zaya is done with designer purchases and says ‘I’m so dumb’

The reality TV star confessed that this wasn’t the first time she’s had issues with designer items not being as long-lasting as she had hoped.

She revealed that her husband Jovi Dufren wore a pair of Christian Dior shoes at a past 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, which ended up falling apart.

Yara also had issues with a pair of $2000 Chanel sandals for her birthday that she bought back in 2022, and later complained about them being uncomfortable.

“I think I’m so dumb because I work so hard for my money, and then I go and I bring my hard-earned money to the rich people to make them even f**king richer,” she said.

Yara told her TikTok followers that going forward, she plans to refrain from buying any luxurious items — unless she sees something that she cannot live without.

The bag featured in her video is not the only one she has purchased from Valentino. She also has another white purse in a similar style from the designer, as well as a matching belt that she’s worn in several Instagram posts.

Yara reasoned that she bought the pricey items as “an investment.” However, now she’s realized that she was just wasting her money.

Do you think Yara will remain true to her word and stop dishing out cash on designer duds? Only time will tell.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes HumanN

The Ukrainian native makes her money from a few business ventures, including her clothing boutique and makeup line. However, she also makes money from her brand partnerships on social media.

One such brand is HumanN, a company that creates vitamins and supplements made from beets to promote heart health.

Yara promoted their Superbeets Heart Chews on her page and called the product “AMAZING.”

“SuperBeets Heart Chews combine grapeseed extract and beets to give you healthy and clean-based energy that keep you going ALL DAY LONG!,” noted the TLC star in the post.

Yara told her followers that she was searching for a product that would provide clean energy, and she found that in the gummies after taking two each day.

“They taste like pomegranate and berries, YUM!!!” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.