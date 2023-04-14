Yara Zaya is on the hunt for a pink purse during shopping day with daughter Mylah

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya enjoyed a day of retail therapy with her daughter, Mylah, while in search of a pink handbag.

It’s no secret that Yara is a fan of the finer things in life.

Anyone who follows Yara knows that she loves her brand-name clothing and accessories.

So, naturally, it was no surprise when she announced that she and her 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, were headed out to do some shopping in Houston, Texas.

Yara and Mylah hit up The Galleria of Houston in Texas. It’s the perfect spot for someone like Yara who enjoys expensive brands since it has both a Prada and Gucci store, among other big names in the fashion industry.

Yara shared some photos and videos in her Instagram Story. For her shopping excursion, Yara wore a black bodysuit with cutouts on the sides and added a white jacket over top. Clearly dressed to shop until she dropped, Yara added a pair of white tennis shoes to her casual look.

Yara Zaya looks casually glam as she gets ready to shop til she drops

She styled her long, blonde hair down in loose waves and sported a hot pink manicure on her acrylic nails.

The Ukrainian-born beauty wore pink-tinted sunglasses on her head and wore a cross-body Saint Laurent bag in a nude-colored crocodile print with gold straps. She accessorized with a gold link necklace and hoop earrings, and her makeup was pretty and feminine, with pink tones on her cheeks and lips.

Yara struck several poses in front of a full-length mirror from inside a shop, captioning it, “Shopping day Mommy want pink purse 👛”

In another slide, Yara snapped a photo of a pink Prada Moon padded nappa-leather bag. She made it clear that she wasn’t sold on the handbag, though, captioning the image, “Don’t know.”

The Prada Moon hobo-style bag features the brand’s ton-sur-ton triangle logo, a removable leather keychain, metal hardware, and a magnetic closure. It retails for $2,950 on Prada.com.

It appeared that Yara decided not to purchase the Prada bag after all. In a subsequent photo in her IG Story, Yara posed from inside another store, carrying a green Gucci bag.

Yara found a pink handbag but isn’t sure if she likes it. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

She wrote in the caption, “Success I found a pink purse, but I’m not sure if I like it so much.”

Yara earns income filming for 90 Day Fiance and as a social media influencer and businesswoman

Critics have often questioned how Yara affords her lavish lifestyle. She and her husband, Jovi Dufren, often jet set across the world with Mylah, and Yara is often dressed to the nines, sporting the latest fashion crazes.

As Yara explained, she works for a living, as does Jovi, allowing them to live a life of luxury. In addition to filming for TLC, Yara owns and operates her online boutique, and she has become a social media influencer with a large following.

On her Instagram feed, Yara has teamed up with businesses such as FabFitFun, Raf Five skincare, and Hello Fresh.

Her shop features fashion, travel, and beauty-related items, such as tops and bottoms, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, accessories, and fan gear.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.