90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya can’t decide between these pricey designer bags while shopping in L.A.

Yara Zaya recently enlisted the help of 90 Day Fiance viewers as she tried to decide which pricey, designer handbag to buy during a day of shopping.

Fan-favorite couple Yara and her American husband, Jovi Dufren, joined the flagship series during Season 8. Yara, a native of Ukraine, met Jovi, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, on a travel app.

Since their time on the show, 90 Day Fiance viewers have accused Yara of acting “boujee,” but she doesn’t mind. In fact, she turned her love of all things luxurious into a brand, Boujee by Yara.

The Ukrainian beauty often shares her love of fashion and makeup with her 586,000 followers on Instagram, where she has earned an impressive following.

Recently, Yara, Jovi, and their 1-year-old daughter Mylah did some shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills at the coveted Valentino boutique.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Yara shared several pics from inside the luxury designer’s shop as she tried to decide which color handbag to purchase.

Yara Zaya enlists the help of 90 Day Fiance fans to choose pricey designer handbag

In her first slide, Yara posed with a blush-colored and a cream-colored Valentino handbag, the brand’s Locó small shoulder bag with jewel logo, which retails for a whopping $2,800. The bags are made of calfskin with its signature V logo, adorned with Swarovski crystals, and act as both a handbag or a cross-body shoulder bag with its sliding chain strap.

“Which one?” Yara asked as she posed with one of each handbag, giving her followers the option to choose either pink or white.

In a subsequent slide, Yara showed her fans that she had made a decision, but didn’t yet reveal the winner, only showing her Valentino bag and asking her fans, “Get me purse, y’all want to see which one?” adding, “And come to get something for jovi, for he not be mad 😂.”

Yara revealed which bag she chose in her next slide, showing off Valentino’s handbag in Rose Cannelle as opposed to the Light Ivory option.

“[Got] this one 😍” Yara wrote, noting, “Pure art 😍 they limited on this color.”

Yara and Jovi Dufren have been enjoying sunny California

Yara and Jovi have been enjoying their time in California. While out and about in the City of Angels, Yara and Jovi were recognized by famous celebrity couple John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

“Hey guys when you are walking in L.A. in the street and John and Chrissy know who you are, they recognize you, you literally win this life,” Yara said of the encounter. “That’s how I feel right now, I feel like I win this life.”

