90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya goes drinking with Jovi Dufren in tight bodysuit and booty shorts

Yara Zaya wears booty shorts at a bar with Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya recently hung out with her husband Jovi Dufren and his friends who were more than ready to down a few beers. Yara rocked a sexy black bodysuit and booty shorts for the outing but she was in no mood to partake in the beer drinking.

Jovi shared a video of his day out with his friends who were chugging one beer after another. As for Yara, she said a big no to the alcohol and opted to sip on juice instead.

The couple left baby Mylah at home while they enjoyed some time out of mommy and daddy mode.

Yara Zaya rocks a tight bodysuit and booty shorts

Jovi Dufren seemingly had no problem going back to his drinking days, but Yara wasn’t much in the mood for alcohol. Nonetheless, the couple enjoyed their time out with friends and Jovi captured some of the moments on social media.

Before Jovi’s post, Yara had shared a photo of her daytime outfit on her Instagram Story.

The reality TV personality posed for the photo while walking on the street as they headed to their destination. She rocked a black sleeveless bodysuit along with white booty shorts and white sandals.

However, the stylish 90 Day Fiance star added an expensive YSL handbag to complete the outfit.

Pic credit: Yarazaya/Instagram

Meanwhile, Yara’s husband Jovi also shared a post from their outing which included a day of drinking beer with his friends.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara Zaya goes drinking with Jovi Dufren and his friends

The 90 Day Fiance couple left their daughter Mylah at home to enjoy a day a the bar with friends. The toddler is probably catching up on her sleep after an eventful weekend out and about with her parents.

They spent Memorial Day weekend at a pool party where Mylah was exhausted from playing in the pool long before the festivities began. However, it seems there’s a lot of excitement at home as well, as Jovi recently shared a video of Mylah and Yara having their dance party in their apartment.

So, while baby Mylah got her rest, her parents headed out to a bar but Yara was not interested in drinking. Jovi showed off the stacks of empty beer mugs that he and his friends had already gone through but his wife was satisfied sipping her juice.

In a screenshot taken from Jovi’s video, his friends were still chugging down more alcohol. He showed the number of drinks they had already gone through compared to Yara’s one glass of juice which she seemed to be sipping on for quite some time.

Pic credit: Jovid11/Instagram

Anyway, despite skipping out on the alcohol, Yara appeared to be having a good time–Jovi and his friends sure did.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.