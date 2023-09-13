Winter House Season 3 trailer teases surprise Below Deck guest stars, hook-ups, and drama

The Winter House Season 3 trailer has dropped with a couple of Below Deck surprises, hook-ups, and drama.

Last spring, it was revealed that Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood were returning to reality TV on Winter House.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson was also revealed as a cast member even though he had yet to appear on the hit yachting show.

Today, Bravo dropped the Winter House Season 3 first look teaser.

The footage featured a few surprises, including guest appearances by more members of the Below Deck family.

Plus, there is some romance drama for Malia, Alex, and Katie, but not with each other.

Who are the other Below Deck stars set to appear on Winter House?

Captain Sandy Yawn pops up on Winter House for a day of skiing with the group, as well as to reconnect with Katie and Malia. The show was filmed in Denver, where Captain Sandy lives with her girlfriend, Leah Shafer.

They aren’t the only Below Deck Med franchise members on the show, either. Aesha Scott, who’s been killing it on Below Deck Down Under, shows up at Winter House to hang with Katie and Malia.

However, Aesha also gets a surprise when Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber has beaten her to the mini Below Deck reunion. It was rumored that Rhylee would be a full cast member on Winter House, but instead, she’s a guest star.

Winter House Season 3 trailer teases Below Deck hook-ups and drama

When they aren’t hanging with Below Deck stars, Alex, Katie, and Malia take full advantage of being with other Bravoleberties.

The trailer hints at a bromance brewing between Alex and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz. Unlike on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where he watched Gary King pursue his crush, Mads Herrera, Alex shoots his shot with a couple of ladies.

It’s a whole new Alex on Winter House who has sparks flying with Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Jordan Emanuel and Summer House star Danielle Olivera. There’s also a random girl at a party who Alex gets his flirt on with.

Alex isn’t the only one bonding with Tom, either. The Vanderpump Rules star also catches Katie’s eye. Despite his initial attempts to not have another Katie in his life, the two end up in the bathroom for a little privacy in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Malia once again finds herself in the midst of some love drama. Malia sets her sights on Summer House/Winter House star Kory Keefer. After she initiates a kiss, his girlfriend, Sam Feher from Summer House, arrives

The two ladies have a heated chat over where things stand with Kory. Sam and Kory were dating then, but according to Malia, she was told they were not officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

There’s plenty more drama going down on Winter House Season 3, which also stars Brian Benni from Family Karma, Summer House’s Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, and newbie Casey Craig. Winter House alum Jason Camero also makes a guest appearance.

Who’s ready for Winter House Season 3?

Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24, at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.