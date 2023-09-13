Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason has words with Tzarina and Jaimee shuts Culver down

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for the Season 2 finale tease the drama is going strong all the way until the end.

This week’s episodes ended with chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph spiraling and informing Captain Jason Chambers that she was not honoring the charter guest’s request.

The latest preview from Bravo gives Below Deck Down Under fans a look at what happens next, including a not-so-happy Captain Jason.

It picks up right where the last episode ended, with Captain Jason following the chef into the galley.

Tzarina knows she’s about to get scolded by the captain and even says something to him.

However, in true Captain Jason fashion, he’s there to help her while also making it clear the guest’s request will happen.

Captain Jason Chambers encourages chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph on Below Deck Down Under

The conversation is tense at best to start with, as Tzarina’s definitely in her head. Captain Jason gives her some positive reinforcement while even lending a hand to help ease her mind.

Things take a turn for the better once Captain Jason manages to get Tzarina to laugh. The captain knows that Tzarina can do this. He even jokes in a confessional that if he can put on budgie smugglers to serve breakfast, she can light an onion volcano.

Despite encouragement from Captain Jason, Tzarina still isn’t feeling the hibachi-like dinner request. The chef calls the guests ignorant in her confessional for asking a chef not trained in that style to cook that way.

Lucky for Tzarina, the guests are happy with her skills, at least as far as what Below Deck Down Under fans get to see in the preview video.

That’s not all going down either, as Jaimee Neale doesn’t like the gift Culver Bradbury got for her.

Below Deck Down Under star Jaimee Neale responds to Culver Bradbury’s gift

Also, in the preview, Culver, Jaimee, and Margot Sisson are in the crew mess when Culver gives Jaimee a shell from the beach. It was a gesture for his girl since she didn’t get to go to the beach.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t go as planned because Jaimee sarcastically responds after she thinks he gave her a broken shell. The shell wasn’t broken, though, but instead had one inside.

Culver calls her a “d**k” while Margot pipes in to call her “mean” over her reaction to the gesture.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans sounded off on Jaimee and Culver, especially as she seems not that into him anymore.

Later, Culver also gets the third degree from bosun Joao Franco about whether he and Jaimee are getting the job on the boat in the med. When Culver’s whatever about it, Joao and Harry van Vliet comment about having their next jobs already lined up.

The end of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is near, and based on the sneak peek for the finale, the show has more drama in store for fans.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.