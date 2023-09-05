Below Deck Down Under fans weigh in on Margot drinking on charter

Below Deck Down Under fans have a lot to say about Margot Sisson’s drinking on charter.

The most recent Below Deck Down Under episode featured Margot downing Pina Coladas.

It wasn’t the first time that Margot had finished a drink or two while she was working.

This time, though, chief stew Aesha Scott smelled the alcohol on Margot.

Lucky for Margot, Captain Jason Chamber was willing to issue her a warning instead of firing her.

Twitter has been on fire with Below Deck Down Under fans sounding off on Margot’s drinking, especially after she got a text from Luke Jones regarding the actions that got him fired.

Below Deck Down Under fans weigh in on Margot Sisson drinking on charter

“Margo needs to talk to a counselor Luke sending these text messages stirred up some feelings for a woman to be close to sexually assaulted Margo needs to share this with the captain and Aisha it’s not going to end well keeping these things bottled up,” read on tweet.

#BelowDeckDownUnder Margo needs to talk to a counselor Luke sending these text messages stirred up some feelings for a woman to be close to sexually assaulted Margo needs to share this with the captain and Aisha it's not going to end well keeping these things bottled up pic.twitter.com/7FkJEo0ZGc — Johnny K. Ward (@Ward1Johnny) September 5, 2023

One user questioned Margot using Luke’s text as a reason for her drinking on charter, even though she had done it on previous charters. A different user was sympathetic to Margot after Luke sent the text and sent the stew some love.

Pic credit: @Giggyrock/@fromthetdot/Twitter

Margot was given props for being honest about her drinking with Aesha and Captain Jason. The stew didn’t play the blame game and took responsibility for her actions.

Pic credit: @kelbottweets/@mzcaramelbunni/Twitter

There was even a tweet with the scene of Captain Jason and Aesha talking about Margot being a good person. The user was happy Margot didn’t get fired after losing Adam Kodra the week before.

“I think she’s a really good person” Ok Good. Because I don’t think I could handle Margot being fired after Adam last week #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/N8nwUALE7p — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) September 5, 2023

However, not everyone was ready to sweep Margot’s drinking under the rug.

Below Deck Down Under fans react to Margot Sisson’s actions

“I had to turn my captions on. Because for a second I thought Margot asked Aesha could she try the Pina colada. No she asked to move it. Then went to sipping,” said a tweet.

I had to turn my captions on. Because for a second I thought Margot asked Aesha could she try the Pina colada. No she asked to move it. Then went to sipping. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/2JHjU5H7qL — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) September 5, 2023

Another user insisted that Margot knew better than to drink when there were guests on board.

Margot knows better. Also was she finishing wine the guest was drinking? #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/bisvOQWPju — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) September 5, 2023

One was very confused about how Adam got fired, yet Margot drank on the job, and Culver Bradbury nearly hit Captain Jason with the tender, but they are both still part of the crew.

Margot drank on charter, Culver dropped the tender damaging both boats/dropping captain. Please help me understand why Adam got fired? #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/93EmPxnKeV — Hilary Dee TheRealHousewivesOfDetroit (@Hilary_Bravo_Tv) September 5, 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans were not happy with Captain Jason for getting rid of Adam.

The end of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is near. Despite speculation that Magot Sisson would be the next crew member to go, it looks like she will finish out the season.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.