Below Deck Down Under Season 2 finale and reunion: Here’s what we know

It’s been one wild and crazy ride on Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

The Below Deck spin-off certainly cemented its place in the hit yachting franchise after a rather lackluster launch last year.

Season 2 has been a whole new vibe with a crew that brought the drama, at times, even more than Below Deck Down Under viewers could handle.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are the newest dynamic duo in the Below Deck family, especially after how they handled the Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne situations.

Unfortunately for fans, the season’s winding down soon, and that has brought up a couple of questions.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the Below Deck Down Under finale and reunion.

When is the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 finale?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has flown by thanks to Bravo airing back-to-back episodes on Monday nights.

The reason for that is that there are so many Below Deck spin-offs airing on Bravo that the network had to do something to fit them all in throughout the year.

So, the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 finale will air on Monday, September 18 at 8/7c. As opposed to back-to-back episodes, Bravo plans to air a special two-hour episode to say goodbye to the Northern Sun crew.

After the finale, there should be a reunion, but as Below Deck Down Under fans will recall, Season 1 didn’t have a reunion, so will Season 2?

Is a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion happening?

There has been no word yet on a Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion. Andy Cohen hasn’t asked for questions yet either, which he normally does before he films a reunion.

Although Andy’s lack of asking for questions doesn’t bode well for a Below Deck Down Under reunion, it doesn’t mean one isn’t coming following the finale. In the past, a reunion has been filmed without any indication it did.

This season has a lot to unpack, so for fans’ sake, let’s hope they get the reunion they deserve. If there’s a reunion, it will air on Monday, September 25, ahead of the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere.

Another good sign for a reunion is that Below Deck Med isn’t dropping until 9/8c, and that leaves the 8/7c timeslot for the Northern Sun cast chat.

Stay tuned because the answer to the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion question will be answered very soon. At the very least, after the finale hits Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.