Winter Everett opens up about shocking hair loss after weight loss surgery

Winter Everett underwent weight loss surgery over a year ago, and since then, she’s lost over 100 pounds and gained a ton of self-confidence.

However, during an Instagram Live with her social media followers, The Family Chantel star disclosed that she also suffered hair loss after the surgery.

Winter confessed that she was quite surprised when her hair started to fall out, but thankfully she’s gotten her edges back, and her hair is flourishing again.

Winter has been sharing a lot more on social media in recent months, and we’ve been seeing a much different side to her personality.

A few weeks ago, she opened up about her gastric sleeve surgery, and during her latest chat with fans, she got some questions about that.

Winter was in a great mood as she recorded the video in her bathroom while listening to music and going through her skincare routine.

She was also reading the questions that popped up on the screen, and one person asked the TLC personality if she experienced hair loss as a side effect of GSV.

Winter Everett talks about shocking hair loss after undergoing surgery

Winter got honest with her supporters and admitted, “Yeah, I did, my edges they came back but yeah, I did.”

“I experienced hair loss during my surgery. It was, it was hard, you guys, it was so hard, yeah it was really hard, but I still got hair on my head.”

“It was more like a shock,” Winter later explained in the video, noting that she didn’t see her hair for a while since she was wearing braids for a long time.

However, when Winter removed her braids to get them redone, she was able to examine her hair, and that’s when she noticed what was happening.

Winter said she took a photo of her hair and was “so shocked” to see the state of her once lustrous tresses. However, based on what we saw in the recent video, Winter’s gorgeous red hair has grown back and is flourishing again.

By the way, Winter’s experience is not unusual, as hair loss is a normal side effect of bariatric surgery. However, Healthline explains that after a few months, the hair loss tapers off, and patients will start to regrow their hair.

Winter Everett gets love and encouragement on social media

After the Instagram Live was posted on her page, Winter got a slew of encouraging messages from her followers.

“Thanks so much for inspiring me I finally got my gastric sleeve watching your videos made it so much easier for me to just do it,” wrote one commenter.

“You are such an inspiration, a beautiful spirit and I admire your tenacity to accomplish your goals. 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏,” said someone else.

One Instagram user said, “@winterckyler you look so beautiful you are an amazing woman I’m so very proud of you 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Another person wrote, “You look very beautiful Winter and happy…continued blessing ❤️.”

Meanwhile, while we love seeing Winter on social media, we’re still waiting to find out if we’ll see her on TV anytime soon.

So far, there hasn’t been any update on whether the Family Chantel will get another season, but we’re hoping to hear some news very soon, fingers crossed.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.