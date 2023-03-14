Winter Everett has been sporting a blonde bombshell look for the past few days, and she recently showed off her fresh new do at the beach.

The Family Chantel star spent a day of relaxation with her friend as they enjoyed the water, and it seems Winter was trying not to get her hair wet.

Winter rocked a pink cap, and her sleek blonde bob peeked out from underneath as she lounged in a pool with the water up to her shoulders.

She managed to remain stylish in the photo, rocking a blue and white floral bikini that featured an off-shoulder style.

Winter showcased her natural freckles as she snapped a selfie with her friend, who she tagged in her post.

The reality TV star posted the snap on her Instagram Story as she enjoyed the day out.

Winter Everett recently debuted her blonde hairstyle

Winter is having some fun with her new blonde hairdo, which she debuted on social media a few days ago and captioned the post, “Fun.”

Winter did not change her gorgeous red hair, and her curls are still very much intact.

Instead, she opted for a sleek blonde wig, which we saw in full when she posted a clip while testing out a new TikTok filter.

Although the hair change is temporary, people loved the drastic new do, and they showered Winter with compliments when she shared the video on Instagram.

“🔥Love the hair color on you!” wrote one commenter.

“LOVE this hair on you!! 🔥🔥” added someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “The blonde looks great on you! Fun and youthful.”

“OMG gorgeous. You really have taken the bull by the horns and have become such an inspiration to so many,” said another commenter referring to Winter’s transformation.

Chantel Everett’s younger sister has gone through an impressive transformation and has lost a lot of weight as she remains committed to her new, healthy lifestyle.

We’ve noticed the physical changes, but Winter appears a lot more confident than she used to be. Back in 2022, Winter admitted that she used to feel self-conscious about eating in public, but that’s not the case anymore.

The TLC star posted a video as she enjoyed a chicken croquette in public and admitted that she has overcome those insecurities. These days WInter’s posts are all about body positivity, and she looks happier and healthier than ever.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett wears Buffbunny Collection

Winter stays committed to her workouts and frequently shares her fitness routines online.

In one video, she showed off her stylish and comfortable outfit from Buffbunny Collection as she went through four sets of donkey kicks.

“I look so fire in my @buffbunny_collection 🔥,” Winter captioned the post.

Buffbunny Collections is a fitness apparel brand that started in 2016 and uses custom fabrics designed for every woman.

The company understands that women are unique, and they aim to celebrate every body type, as evidenced by her inclusive size ranges from XXS to XXXL.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.