Winter Everett received sweeping praise for recent photo showing off incredible transformation

The Family Chantel’s Winter Everett has gone through an incredible body transformation and has not been shy about showing off her progress recently. On The Family Chantel, she shared that she had started a new diet and was exercising regularly and that she had lost 50 pounds.

Present-day, it looks like Winter has lost a lot more. She has not revealed her secret to weight loss, so it’s unclear whether she went through with the bariatric surgery she saw a doctor about last season or if it’s thanks to a total lifestyle change.

Either way, fans are very proud of her and showed up in the comments of her recent picture on Instagram to offer their praise.

Winter Everett showed off her transformed body on social media

Winter used Instagram to show off the progress she has made in transforming her body and losing weight.

She posted a mirror selfie in workout attire where she was holding up her arm and flexing it.

Her caption read, “Ok butterfly babes like butterflies beauty comes in different forms. Remember we are strong, powerful, and beautiful!!!”

Fans jumped into the comments to shower Winter with praise for her incredible gains and attitude.

Almost 300 people commented on the post and it received almost 8,000 likes.

Words of encouragement were abundant in the comments with someone even calling her, “an inspiration.”

This is not the first picture Winter has posted where her progress could be seen but it is the first she’s posted in workout clothes showing off her body.

Winter Everett’s relationship with Jah has come under scrutiny

During the latest episode of The Family Chantel, Jah proposed to Winter in an escape room and she said yes.

Winter’s family and viewers of the show are very skeptical of Jah since he kept having a second child from Winter for five years until Winter’s mom Karen exposed him via private investigator. The omitted news shocked Winter and she and Jah took a break only to get back together again.

Viewers and the family have also been skeptical of Jah’s religion and religious diet and the negative impact they think it’s having on Winter who they believe is being brainwashed.

Critics bashed the proposal since Jah did not get down on one knee and saw they also saw symbolism in the proposal being in an escape room.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays on Discovery+.