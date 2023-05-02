Winter Everett gets sassy in new video and explains why she’s single

Winter Everett is currently single but The Family Chantel star is in no rush to mingle as she’s being very intentional about her dating life.

After she was accused of being in a messy love triangle a few days ago, Chantel Everett’s sassy younger singer posted a video about why she is not in a relationship.

Maybe now the rumors can die down about Winter dating Asuelu Pulaa–yes the very married husband of Kalani Faagata.

Last week, an innocent night out took quite the turn when a bunch of TLC stars including Asuelu partied in Atlanta with Winter, Chantel, and their brother River Everett.

However, Winter and Asuelu had tongues wagging as videos showed them looking a little too cozy in the nightclub.

It didn’t take long for the rumor mill to go into overdrive, with many wondering if Kalani had finally kicked Asuelu to the curb for good — if we’re being honest it’s been a long time coming.

We still do not know the status of Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage, but Winter eventually debunked the rumors that she had an entanglement with the dad of two.

In a recent post, Winter declared her single status and explained why she’s not in a rush to settle down.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett is not willing to settle for just anyone

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on Instagram on the heels of those pesky rumors.

Winter responded to a question from one of her followers asking, “You’re so pretty and lost so much weight, why are you single?”

She replied, “I believe that my heavenly father created me with a purpose, and I have faith that He has a divinely intentional spouse in store for me. Therefore, I am unwilling to settle for anything less than what I believe He has planned for me.”

The hashtags used in the post further reiterated her point as Winter added, “#HeavenlyFather #DivineIntention #FutureSpouse #NotSettlingForLess.”

Winter Everett Instagram post. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett hasn’t been in a long-term relationship for quite some time

When we first met Winter years ago she was in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Jah, but Winter’s family wasn’t exactly on board with the relationship.

The pair eventually got engaged, and things seems fine until Chantel and Mama Karen put on their investigative hats and discovered a shocking secret about Jah.

They hired a detective who revealed that Jah had a secret child — aside from the daughter that Winter had helped him to care for.

The on-camera revelation shocked Winter who had a seven-year relationship with Jah and had no clue he had a son.

The pair eventually split and while Winter has gone out on dates, we haven’t seen her in a serious relationship since then.

That’s not because she doesn’t have suitors. It’s because she’s being intentional with her life, and that’s the best way to go. We’re sure her knight in shining armor will come at the right time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.