Are Asuelu Pulaa and Winter Everett dating? Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance stars Asuelu Pulaa and Winter Everett have sparked rumors that they’re dating, but is there any truth to the hearsay?

Over the weekend, Winter’s sister, 90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett, joined couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren at a nightclub for an evening full of dinner, drinks, and dancing in Atlanta.

Also in attendance were Asuelu Pulaa, along with Chantel and Winter’s brother, River.

What seemed like an innocent night of fun with some 90 Day Fiance castmates soon turned into the rumor mill being flooded with news that Asuelu and Winter were an item.

First, Chantel shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Asuelu and Winter posing for a photo together.

In the image, which was originally shared by Winter, Asuelu smiled big as he put his arm around Winter, who snapped the pic and had a slight closed-mouth smile on her face. Innocent enough, right?

90 Day Fiance stars Asuelu Pulaa and Winter Everett spotted cozying up together

That’s when a video began making its rounds on social media sparking major romance rumors. In the video, as seen below, Asuelu and Winter could be seen cozying up to each other, looking like more than just fellow nightclub attendees.

As some other guests at the nightclub danced, Asuelu and Winter sat on the bench in the background. Asuelu could be seen whispering something in Winter’s ear as she danced and sang along to the music.

At one point, Asuelu had his arm around Winter, and it appeared the two may have shared a kiss as Winter leaned her head back, although it wasn’t clear with one of the girls in their party dancing in the forefront.

Before the short video cut out, Asuelu could be seen with one hand on Winter’s face while his head was behind hers.

Asuelu responds to rumors he’s romantically involved with Winter

The rumors spread like wildfire, prompting Asuelu to issue a statement about the alleged romance.

Taking to his TikTok on Saturday, April 22, to record a live video, Asuelu, 27, told his followers, “No, I am not dating da Winter [sic]. Oh my goodness gracious.”

What is the status of Asuleu’s marriage to Kalani Faagata?

Asuelu’s rumored love affair with Winter comes amid his estranged marriage to Kalani Faagata. Asuelu and Kalani, who share two young sons, Kennedy and Oliver, have yet to officially speak about the status of their relationship.

Kalani and Asuelu haven’t appeared together on TV since 2022 on 90 Day Diaries, and their social media activity seems to indicate they’re no longer together.

Kalani blocked Asuelu on social media, and he hasn’t appeared in her Instagram feed since June 2021. Likewise, Asuelu has seemingly scrubbed all pics of Kalani from his IG feed, and the last time she appeared in his posts was in June 2022, as seen above.

During an Instagram Story Q&A earlier this year, Kalani danced around the question when asked by a fan whether she and Asuelu were still together.

Meanwhile, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kalani and Asuelu were part of the cast of a 90 Day Fiance “Marriage Bootcamp-inspired” spinoff show. The “couples therapy” retreat, filmed in the Florida Keys, featured Kalani and Asuelu, as well as their 90 Day Fiance castmates Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC and Discovery+.