Winter Everett issues statement amid rumors she’s dating 90 Day Fiance star Asuelu Pulaa

Winter Everett is speaking out after she was spotted getting cozy with 90 Day Fiance star Asuelu Pulaa.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Winter and Asuelu hung out at an Atlanta nightclub last weekend alongside some other 90 Day Fiance stars.

Winter’s sister, Chantel Everett, as well as Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, were in attendance for the night filled with dinner, drinks, and dancing.

Photos and video of Winter and Asuelu cozying up to each other at the club surfaced, sparking rumors the duo is romantically linked.

Asuelu went on record via a live TikTok video to tell his followers, “No, I am not dating da Winter [sic]. Oh my goodness gracious.”

Now, Winter is speaking out too, and she is seemingly making the same claim, although she didn’t explicitly state that she and Asuelu aren’t an item.

Winter Everett is ‘extremely vexed’ amid the Asuelu Pulaa relationship rumors

In a statement issued to In Touch, Winter told the publication, “I’m extremely vexed over the outcome of this situation.”

“To each their own, but personally, I desire a mature and authentic partnership,” the 28-year-old added.

Winter and Asuelu’s night of partying on April 22 flooded the rumor mill with romance gossip. In the video uploaded to Instagram showing them together, it looked as though the two were enjoying each other’s company.

Asuelu had his arm around Winter and cupped his hand near her head at one point to whisper something in her ear. Two women dancing in front of Asuelu and Winter made it hard to see clearly, but it appeared as though the duo may have shared a kiss as they leaned their heads together at one point.

What is Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s relationship status?

Amid all of the chatter of a potential romantic connection, Asuelu, 27, is still believed to be legally married to his estranged wife, Kalani Faagata, 34. The couple shares two young children, Oliver and Kennedy.

Last year, Kalani relocated to California but didn’t make any mention of Asuelu joining her and their boys. Kalani has been asked about the status of her relationship with Asuelu on several occasions but has continually dodged the question.

During a May 2022 Instagram Story Q&A, when asked whether she and Asuelu were still together, Kalani promised her fans and followers that she would explain later that month — however, that never happened.

Then, in another Q&A in March 2023, Kalani once again avoided the topic. When asked by a fan from Hamburg, Germany, whether she and Asuelu were still together, Kalani replied, “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedules, so I’m very tired and hungry right now, so I read that as, ‘Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.'”

For his part, Asuelu opened up about his and Kalani’s broken relationship in the comments section of an Instagram video dated June 2022. In the video, Asuelu and Kalani performed a traditional Samoan dance together.

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Asuelu wrote, “[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want [to] film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.