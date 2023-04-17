Winter Everett enjoys Disney World after charity event with her siblings

Winter Everett and her siblings, Chantel and River, found their inner child as they spent the day at Disney World during a fun-filled weekend.

Winter posted snaps from the happiest place on earth after she finally got a chance to relax.

The siblings wanted to have some fun after arriving in Orlando, Florida, for a charity event on Saturday, and it was an intense one, to say the least.

They journeyed from Atlanta to join a group of volunteers from Over the Edge at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

They gathered to rappel 27 stories down the building to raise funds for Give The Kids The World Village.

Chantel and Winter shared snaps before taking the plunge and confessed nervousness, but they did it for the kids. After braving the activity,y the trio wanted to blow off some steam, and they had the perfect place in mind.

Winter Everett and her siblings are in the happiest place on earth

The Family Chantel stars were proud of themselves for taking the plunge over the edge of the Hyatt Regency hotel, so they treated themselves to a fun trip to Disney World.

Winter posted a cute snap from the location as she enjoyed a treat and wrote, “Is there anything more delicious than a Mickey-shaped snack?

#HollywoodStudios! @DisneyWorld. 🎉✨ #DisneyMagic #MakingMemories #livelifetothefullest.”

Winter has been living life to the fullest these past few months, and her brave decision to raise funds for charity by rappeling down the high-rise building is something to tick off her bucket list.

Winter’s 100-pound weight loss has opened up opportunities for the TLC personality, who has become much more active since her weight loss surgery.

Her most recent activity in Orlando is just one of the many things she can participate in since she is lighter and fitter than she’s been in years.

Meanwhile, during her trip to Disney World, Winter had a lot of fun with her siblings and they snapped a cute photo that was posted on her Instagram Story.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett went over the edge for charity

Winter certainly deserved some fun after conquering her fear, and yes, she even got a t-shirt to prove it.

After completing the event, she took to Instagram once again to update her followers, and she rocked a t-shirt that read, “I went over the edge.”

“Yes I did it..yes yes, ye,s I went over the edge for Give The Kids The World. I couldn’t believe I was gonna do it y’all. I was so scared,” confessed Winter in the clip.

A few weeks ago, Winter and Chantel shared posters on social media promoting the recent event in Orlando, and they also have a link for people to donate.

The money is all going to Give The Kids The World Village–an organization that helps critically ill children and their parents.

They teamed up with Over the Edge, another organization that supports and helps with fundraising events.

