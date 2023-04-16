Chantel and Winter Everett went ‘over the edge’ with their brother River

Chantel Everett, her younger sister Winter, and her brother River Everett had a great bonding weekend out of town, and it was all for charity.

The trio has been promoting the charity Give The Kids The World Village for a few weeks and asking their supporters to donate.

However, over the weekend, Winter, River, and Chantel made the trip to the Hyatt Regency Orlando with Over the Edge to raise more funds for GTK Village.

The Family Chantel stars and a group of participants bravely strapped up and rappelled down the 32-story hotel on Saturday, and it was a great success.

Chantel shared lots of clips from the event, including one of her and Winter clad in their comfortable workout gear and sneakers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The sisters snapped a photo inside the hotel in front of the Over the Edge banner before they took the plunge.

Chantel Everett and her sister Winter Everett. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Over the Edge is a company that supports non-profit organizations in executing successful and profitable fundraising events, and the Everett siblings joined them for the big event.

Chantel Everett goes over the edge with her siblings

The 90 Day Fiance star went Live on Instagram before she took the plunge and expressed her appreciation to the people who have already donated to the charity.

“Thank you to those of you who have donated to the link in my bio,” said Chantel. “All of the money is going straight to Give Kids The World… a very beautiful organization that helps critically ill children and their families.”

“It means so much to so many children and their families that they have your support,” added Chantel.

Meanwhile, it was time for her to get strapped up for the event, and the newly single TLC star confessed to being “a little nervous.”

“I’ve never done anything like this before…” said Chantel, who added, “River’s scared too.”

Later in the video, Winter also made an appearance, and she gave people a look at the safety gear and also gave a peak at how far down they were about to go.

The Hyatt Regency Orlando. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The siblings took the plunge from the 27th floor of the hotel, and despite their nerves, they were determined to go over the edge for the kids.

90 Day Fiance stars Chantel, Winter, and River Everett are giving back

After the video was posted on Instagram, people applauded Chantel, Winter, and River for giving back.

“Ya’ll r so sweet, that’s amazing giving back to such a good cause so proud of Ya’ll you r good kids, good people ❤️,” said one commenter.

“What you’re doing is so wonderful. God bless y’all. And chantel_j_ you are gorgeous!” added someone else.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

One Instagram user said, “Love your beautiful heart [email protected]❤️.”

“❤️❤️❤️ chantel, you have a beautiful heart. You guys look great. Have a blessed day 🙏,” wrote someone else.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel first posted about the Over the Edge event on April 6 in an Instagram post where she expressed her excitement about supporting Give The Kids The World Village.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.