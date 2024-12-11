Willie Robertson opens up about Phil’s Alzheimer’s battle: ‘Still a legend, even in his humbled state’

When news broke earlier this month that Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson was battling Alzheimer’s disease, fans were stunned.

The family also revealed that he was dealing with a blood disorder on top of Alzheimer’s, making things difficult for Phil.

Several members of the Robertson family have spoken out following the revelation, leaving messages of thanks for supporters who have been lifting them up in prayer.

Sadie Robertson Huff and her mom, Korie Robertson, shared lovely words about Phil’s impact on their lives, and now, Willie Robertson has spoken out about his dad, following the lead of his daughter and wife.

While the women shared photos of time spent with Phil, Willie used words put together to highlight his father’s impact on his life and the lives of many people through Duck Dynasty and other encounters.

Here’s what Willie had to say about Phil Robertson in the wake of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis being revealed to the public.

Willie Robertson refers to Phil Robertson as a ‘legend’

On Instagram, Willie Robertson strung together several slides filled with words to address Phil Robertson’s impact on many people.

He captioned the share, “Some words about my dad, Phil, and the life he has lived and continues to live. Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers.”

Willie talked about how the lovely words and talks of his accolades have resembled what it would look like had he passed away from this life. However, that is not the case.

Phil can still communicate with people, though his brain cannot process things as quickly as it once did.

The slide closed out with Willie saying, “A true legend throughout his life, he somehow is still a legend, even in his humbled state.”

Willie Robertson talks about his dad, Phil Robertson. Pic credit: @realwilliebosshog/Instagram

To read Willie’s post in its entirety, click here.

Duck Dynasty reboot is in the works at A&E

Willie Robertson sparked renewed interest in the 11-season show when he spoke with Tucker Carlson about filming a new show with the A&E network.

The Duck Dynasty reboot has sparked speculation about who will appear on camera and film with the network. Willie and his family are a sure bet, as are most other family members who appeared in the original.

Phil Robertson wants to participate, which was revealed when his Alzheimer’s diagnosis went public. It’s unclear whether he will be present when the cameras pick up, but the desire is there.

Moving forward, we expect the Robertson family will continue to share updates on Phil.