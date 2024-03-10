Will there be a Season 10 of Southern Charm?

While there hasn’t been an official announcement about Season 10 of Southern Charm, it appears that it’s definitely in the works.

Season 9 was intense as friendships were rocked across the board. Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green are no longer friends, and it seems they won’t reconcile either.

The reunion revealed that Shep Rose was contemplating life choices – including his drinking and the breakup with Taylor.

With so much to resolve, a 10th season was almost guaranteed.

It looks like production will get underway soon, pushing Southern Charm back to a premiere late this year or early 2025.

Here’s what we know about Season 10 of Southern Charm.

Southern Charm reportedly begins filming soon

According to Queens of Bravo, their sources confirm that Season 10 of Southern Charm will go into production in the next few weeks.

They also teased to expect some casting changes.

The drama between Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Olivia Flowers, and Taylor Ann Green carried the season, but not everyone was thrilled with how that went.

Both women were seeing new people following the tumultuous Season 9, so perhaps the dynamic will have changed since the reunion was filmed in November.

There have been calls for Kathryn Dennis to return to the Bravo show after she was gone for Season 9. Things weren’t the same without the fiery redhead, and having her return could spice things up a bit.

Rumblings have made their way around about a possible return from Thomas Ravenel. This seems incredibly unlikely, given he was fired after legal issues surfaced, though he did appear a few times after as part of Kathryn’s storyline. If, for some reason, Thomas returns, it will be a Hail Mary from the network.

Who will return for Season 10 of Southern Charm?

If we had to guess who would be asked back for Season 10 of Southern Charm, at least five cast members would be on the list.

Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, and Austen Kroll would be the ones we see returning without a doubt.

Shep Rose is likely returning but might need to step away as he works on his journey. During the Season 9 reunion, he talked about his relationship with alcohol and working through some issues. Shep did a retreat he talked about, which seemed to help, but a season away from reality TV may help even more.

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen will likely pop up, from time to time, which has become customary. Rod, Rodrigo, and JT are up in the air. They didn’t add much value to the season, but with the way Austen and JT went at it during Whitney Sudler-Smith’s party, he has the best chance of scoring a second season.

Not much about Season 10 of Southern Charm is known, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.