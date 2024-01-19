Southern Charm’s Shep Rose gives life update, receives support from Cameran Eubanks

Shep Rose dropped a bombshell during the first part of the Season 9 Southern Charm reunion.

The revelation itself wasn’t shocking, though. Viewers have watched Shep drinking increasingly more as the seasons have passed, but its effect on him at BravoCon seemingly awakened something inside him.

Andy Cohen didn’t go easy on him, and he may have been warning Shep about his future if he didn’t get things together. Austen Kroll was given props for caring for his friend during the three-day BravoCon weekend.

Shep was blackout drunk the entire weekend, and during Watch What Happens Live, Austen was trying to help his friend not make a complete fool of himself. However, reports indicated he already did. Even Brynn Whitfield wasn’t interested in being associated with her fellow Bravolebrity.

His castmates appeared worried about him, and Craig Conover revealed that Shep was headed in one direction, and it was off a cliff. He and Austen were invited to discuss things with Shep at a meeting he hosted, but they declined.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And after Shep’s revelation at the reunion, he offered insight into what he’s been up to since filming wrapped.

Shep Rose attends a wellness retreat in Costa Rica

There has been a lot of talk about what Shep Rose should or shouldn’t do regarding his drinking.

He confirmed he was only drinking beer during the reunion and gave up liquor.

Shep took to Instagram to update his followers about where he’s been and what he has been doing after his confession on Southern Charm.

The Charmer wrote, in part, “Well. Since I haven’t had any qualms about sharing lately as many of you know ! (See part one of reunion) Heres what’s I’ve been up to of late. I just feel like this can only shed light and perhaps help some folks.”

Southern Charm friends show up for Shep Rose

In the comment section of his share, Shep Rose received support from some familiar faces.

Cameran Eubanks and Shep were incredibly close on Southern Charm and remain close even though she opted to leave the series and move on with her life as a wife and mother to Palmer.

She said, “I’ve always known you have a good heart. A clear head and a good heart are a powerful combo. ❤️ Love u buddy!”

Craig Conover showed up, too! He wrote, “Proud of you buddy.”

Fellow Bravolebrity Meghan King also dropped by and revealed she had heard great things about that place.

Shep’s friends share their support. Pic credit: @relationshep/Instagram

Where Shep’s journey will take him remains unclear, but hopefully, he is moving forward in a good way.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.