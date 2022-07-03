Will Mama June ruin Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Josh Efird’s marriage?

Will Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage survive Mama June Shannon? Pic credit: WEtv

Things between Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh Efird are strained on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

The couple has been raising Pumpkin’s sister, Alana Thompson, for well over a year with no help from Mama June Shannon.

After getting clean and sober, leaving her relationship with Geno Doak, and trying to make better decisions, there was hope that Mama June would reconcile with her family. That hope was lost after Alana and Mama June appeared on The Masked Singer. June ditched Alana to be with a guy in Alabama.

Josh Efird calls Mama June a ‘lying piece of s**t’

After Mama June Shannon showed up at Alana Thompson’s 16th birthday party unannounced and infected several family members with COVID-19, Josh Efird had enough.

He was the sickest of the bunch and was even in the emergency room at one point. When Dr. Ish Major made the trip to Georgia to counsel the family, how Josh really felt came out.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s husband called her mom, June Shannon, a “lying piece of s**t” for showing up to the birthday party and then infecting everyone with COVID-19. There was never an apology, and watching his kids suffer at the hands of Mama June because Pumpkin continuously allows her around has him angry.

Josh said, “All of the f***ed up unfortunate events that June has caused, yet you still allow her in your life. That’s what hurts me the most. That’s why I’m angry.”

Where does Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Josh Efird’s marriage sit now?

Mama June: Road to Redemption was filmed several months ago. All of this transpired roughly around August and September of 2021.

Since then, Josh Efird and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon have expanded their family. The couple had twins in May, just 10 months after welcoming their son, Bentley.

It seems things are going well for the couple right now. They received custody of Alana Thompson in April, with Mama June Shannon ordered to pay child support beginning in May. Mama June denies it was her fault her youngest is living with Pumpkin. She said it was Alana’s choice.

As the last few episodes of the season play out, it will be interesting to see what boundaries Pumpkin and Josh put into place where Mama June is concerned, especially with her living so close by now.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.