Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon confirms twin birth — Here’s what we know

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon confirms the birth of her twins. Pic credit: WEtv

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is a mom of four now.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star confirmed the birth of her twins and revealed their names.

There were rumblings of another pregnancy and twins on the way for the reality TV star and her husband, Josh Efird, but neither had confirmed the news until now.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon welcomes twins

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon revealed that the rumors are true. She and Josh Efird welcomed twins in May.

The little boy and girl were born on May 19 and are doing well. The exclusive contains photos of the babies and some family photos, including Alana Thompson.

Pumpkin and Josh named the twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae. Stella was bigger than her brother at birth by a little less than a pound. They were born via c-section, and everyone is healthy and at home.

It’s been a month since the family welcomed the twins. Pumpkin told the publication, “The family is really happy. Things have been stressful adjusting to three babies under one-year-old and just five kids in general but it’s nothing me and Josh can’t handle. This just means life is a little more hectic but will be so worth it in the end.”

Sylus and Stella were born just two months shy of their older brother Bentley’s first birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon has custody of Alana Thompson

Alana Thompson has been living with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon for years now. When Mama June Shannon took off, Pumpkin and Josh Efird stepped up for her little sister.

They were already raising their daughter, Ella, and Alana was a big help to them. For so long, Pumpkin only had guardianship, but earlier this year, she was given custody of Alana. Mama June claims she didn’t lose custody and that it was Alana’s choice to remain with Pumpkin, but some viewers aren’t buying it.

As the current season plays out, Pumpkin is growing increasingly irritated with Mama June, and Alana wants nothing to do with her mom. The most recent episode saw the girls ice June out of Alana’s birthday celebration. Their relationship isn’t much better these days, as Mama June lives with her new husband in Alabama while he sorts out some legal issues. Pumpkin and Alana are still in Georgia.

It’s unclear whether Pumpkin and Josh reveal their pregnancy this season or if filming ended before she found out.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.