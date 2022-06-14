Mama June Shannon says losing custody of daughter Alana was ‘her choice’

Mama June speaks out about Alana Thompson continuing to live with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Pic credit: @mamajune/Instagram

Mama June Shannon broke her silence about Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon having custody of Alana Thompson after a court date in April.

Pumpkin has been raising Alana for years since Mama June and her ex-boyfriend, Geno Doak, spiraled into an out-of-control drug addiction.

Not only is Alana living with Pumpkin, but their sister, Jessica Shannon, is also living with them after having her own issues following Mama June’s drug addiction.

What did Mama June Shannon say about Alana staying with Pumpkin?

After news broke about Alana Thompson remaining in the care of Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June Shannon decided to speak out about what happened and why her youngest daughter is being raised by another daughter and not her.

Mama June spoke to Page Six about the situation and how everything went down.

Regarding Alana and where she’s living, June said, “Alana made that choice to stay in that environment.” When she said, “that environment,” she was talking about Pumpkin’s house.

She went on to say, “no one lost custody,” as Georgia does guardianship each year, and once a child hits the age of 12, they can choose where they live, and Alana chose to remain with Pumpkin and Josh Efird.

June also made it clear that she still has a relationship with Alana, saying, “So honestly, me and Pumpkin sat down and was just like, ‘Hey, it’s not like I don’t see Alana, it’s not like I don’t talk to her.’ Because I do, I do see her. I do talk to her. We do communicate. So it wasn’t like any difference. The only difference is she’s not sitting right here beside me in my home every day.”

There was also a dig at Sugarbear, Alana’s dad, thrown into the mix. Mama June alleges that he has nothing to do with Alana unless they are filming.

‘Pumpkin’ and Josh Efird have a full house

While Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently airing, viewers know that couple welcomed a little boy, Bentley. They also share a daughter, Ella.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon reportedly welcomed twins a few weeks ago. She and Josh have not confirmed their growing family, likely because it will be a part of their story as the season continues.

That means that Pumpkin and Josh are raising Ella, Bentley, a set of twins, and Alana Thomspon. That is a lot of responsibility gained over just a few years.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.