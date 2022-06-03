Mama June’s ex Geno Doak is wanted in Alabama

Geno Doak is a wanted man in Alabama. Pic credit: WEtv

Mama June Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, Geno Doak, is a wanted man in Alabama stemming from a drug arrest.

The couple was arrested together in 2019, which is around the same time Mama June disappeared from her family, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon took guardianship of her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

While Mama June got off pretty easily on her charges, Geno Doak was still waiting to hear his fate when this season of Mama June: Road to Redemption began airing. He was sentenced, and following that, Mama June broke up with him.

Geno Doak is wanted in Alabama

Currently, Geno Doak is in a rehab program after attempting to commit suicide last September. This happened shortly after Mama June ended her years-long relationship with him. She decided it was time to move on after revealing on Mama June: Road to Redemption that Geno was drinking a lot and not treating her in a good way.

According to TMZ, an arrest warrant was issued for Geno due to his failure to comply with his sentencing obligations. However, that doesn’t mean there will be a manhunt for the former reality TV star.

The publication spoke with the Sheriff, and he has been in contact with Geno, noting they are aware of where he is and the circumstances surrounding it. They don’t believe he is skipping out on his obligations and think he will return to fulfill his sentence requirement once released.

Where is Mama June now?

After leaving Geno Doak last year, Mama June Shannon stayed with Pumpkin and Josh Efird at their home in Georgia. All of that is playing out on the current season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Earlier this year, Pumpkin was awarded sole custody of her sister, Alana. She is supposed to receive child support from June monthly for $800. It was due to begin in May.

Mama June is a married woman now too. There was speculation she may have married her boyfriend, Justin, earlier this year. The two confirmed they are legally married on a TikTok, revealing they are happy and in love.

Her relationship with her daughters is unclear at this point. Since Pumpkin was awarded custody and will have a say in whether Alana spends time with June, it could have made things tense. Everything is playing out as the current season of Mama June: Road to Redemption airs.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.