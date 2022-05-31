Mama June secretly married Justin Stroud — Here’s what we know

Did Mama June marry boy toy, Justin Stroud? Pic credit: WEtv

Rumors are swirling today that Mama June Shannon has secretly married her boyfriend — two months ago!

Reports claim that the 42-year-old star of Mama June: Road To Redemption snuck off in March to marry her boyfriend, auto mechanic Justin Stroud, who is eight years younger than her. They started dating around October 2021, and this is the first marriage for the Shannon family matriarch.

June ended a six-year relationship with troubled ex Geno Doak last summer, after a tumultuous relationship filled with legal and substance abuse issues.

Mama June allegedly got engaged in March

June and Justin sparked rumors of an engagement after they shopped for rings together at an Alabama jewelry store in March, even though she denied that the shopping trip meant an engagement was looming. At that time, June said she and Justin had known each other for a year and had been best friends but decided to take it to the next level. The duo allegedly dated for five months before tying the knot.

Mama first introduced her fans to her boyfriend in October when she posted an Instagram video of him getting a tattoo, and she called him her new boo. She credited Justin with helping heal her heart after breaking up with Geno.

She became a married woman on March 23 at a small courthouse wedding in Georgia. No pictures have been released, and neither Mama June nor Justin have publicly commented on the wedding.

Justin has also experienced his fair share of legal issues. Last October, he was issued an arrest warrant after he violated his probation on drug and burglary charges – and was eventually arrested in Florida in February 2022. June has also said that Justin is also in recovery and has worked very hard to improve his life, and she feels that Justin is her gift for staying sober herself.

June was engaged previously to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and split up after he admitted to years of infidelity. The pair were not legally married but did have a commitment ceremony together.

June was recovering from heartbreak when she met Justin

June and Geno got together in 2015, and initially, family and fans thought Geno was a good influence on June. Geno worked hard to win the favor of June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

However, things went downhill in 2019 when the duo was arrested and later charged with felony drug possession in Alabama. They went to rehab in Florida together in 2020 and continued to live in Florida afterward but had to deal with the legal issues in Alabama.

June and Geno officially broke up in 2021, and she met Justin on social media shortly after.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.