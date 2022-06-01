Alana Thompson’s big sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon wins custody instead of Mama June

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has custody of Alana Thompson. Pic credit: @pumpkin/Instagram

It has been a whirlwind few years for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh Efird.

The couple has been raising Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson since 2019 when she took guardianship over the teenager while their mom, Mama June Shannon, spiraled into drug addiction.

Now, Alana is permanently Pumpkin’s responsibility as she was granted custody of the 16-year-old.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is Alana Thompson’s official guardian

According to The Sun, Alana Thompson’s custody matter was handled in April 2022.

Pumpkin has sole custody of her little sister, leaving her in charge of making all of the decisions necessary for Alana’s care, including medical and schooling decisions. She can also decide if or when Alana will see Mama June.

The paperwork suggests that Pumpkin took guardianship over Alana on April 29, 2019. This was due to the situation Mama June and her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, were getting themselves into with drugs.

Along with sole custody, Pumpkin was ordered to receive child support from Mama June for $800 a month, beginning May 1, 2022. It is to continue monthly until Alana is 18, which is a little over 15 months away.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Josh Efird have a house full

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has a house full of little ones these days. She and her husband, Josh Efird, welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in December 2017.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has been raising both Ella and Alana side by side, and Alana has stepped up to help her big sister by helping with Ella when needed. Also, the couple revealed they were pregnant again last season on Mama June: Road to Redemption, and this season, Bentley was born.

When Pumpkin initially revealed she was expecting her second child, Alana worried about her sister having too much on her plate. They worked through that together, though.

Most recently, Pumpkin was rumored to be pregnant with twins. She and her husband, Josh, have not confirmed that was the case, but the babies have reportedly already made their arrival. Pumpkin reportedly became pregnant with the twins shortly after welcoming Bentley, so it’s likely the news will be shared during the current season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

As for the relationship between Mama June and her daughters, it’s anyone’s guess where it falls. She had been attempting to repair things, including leaving her years-long relationship with Geno Doak. She vowed to remain single and work on herself, but that didn’t last long.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.