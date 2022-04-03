Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is pregnant with twins — Here’s when she’s due

Lauryn Shannon is pregnant again. Pic credit: WEtv

A lot is changing for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh Efird.

The couple welcomed their second child last July, and that pregnancy was talked about in the most recent season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

It appears the couple wasted no time getting pregnant again, and this time, Pumpkin and Josh are expecting twins.

When is Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon due?

According to TMZ, Lauren “Pumpkin Shannon” is due around June 18, 2022.

They also shared an ultrasound photo that was said to be Pumpkin’s, though the Mama June star has yet to confirm her pregnancy with twins.

The genders are said to be one boy and one girl, making them fraternal twins. Each baby reportedly has its own gestation sac and placenta, making this pregnancy the lowest risk of twin pregnancies because there isn’t anything shared between them.

Based on Pumpkin’s due date, the babies were likely conceived at the end of September or the beginning of October. This means that Pumpkin and Josh’s son was only around three months old when they fell pregnant with the twins. He won’t even celebrate his first birthday before the couple welcomes twins into the world.

Pumpkin should be in her 28th or 29th week of pregnancy currently. She has hit her third trimester. Typically, twin pregnancies don’t go the full 40 weeks. Some doctors choose to induce around 38 weeks, which is considered full term for twins. If that happens in Pumpkin’s case, she looks at the babies being born in the first week of June.

New season of Mama June: Road to Redemption

A new season is coming to WEtv, and they’ve been promoting Mama June: Road to Redemption heavily.

Mama June Shannon has a lot to say, and she’s ready to get it off her chest. She did a lot of damage to the family, which caused Alana Thomspon to live with Pumpkin and Josh and be raised alongside her niece, Ella.

The new season is said to be debuting in May, which is just ahead of when Pumpkin is due with her twins. Viewers just learned about her pregnancy with Bentley during the last season, and now, she will be pregnant again.

How this changes the dynamic and whether they will have to move to a bigger house remains unclear. Pumpkin and Josh have remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy, likely because it is part of the upcoming season.

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres in May on WEtv.