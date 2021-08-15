Will asks Kyra to be his girlfriend and Love Island USA fans are still not satisfied

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA fans have dismissed Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama’s relationship since Casa Amor.

With Will exploring a relationship with Flo Mueller, fans felt that Kyra shouldn’t trust him even though he chose her and told her exactly what he did with Flo at Casa Amor.

Fans also ripped Will for not wanting his relationship with Kyra to have “titles” because they know what their relationship is.

Fans on social media wanted Will to use “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” titles with Kyra because many people feel that without those titles, the relationship wasn’t real.

Will finally asked Kyra to be his girlfriend, and fans online are still not happy.

Will asks Kyra to be his girlfriend on Love Island USA

Only one couple on this season took their relationship to the level of being “boyfriend and girlfriend” with each other. That was Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein, and they left the island already.

No other couple has used the term, but fans only focused on Will and Kyra, many believing they were the only ones who had to have the titles to be a real couple.

On Friday night, all the couples got to go on dates, and that meant Will and Kyra went out on a boat trip.

While relaxing on the yacht, Will told Kyra he was happy that she never pressured him into anything, despite the other Islanders trying to push her into making demands on the relationship.

Will then, once again, apologized for everything that happened at Casa Amor, and then he asked Kyra if she would be his girlfriend.

Kyra was excited and said yes.

When they got back and told the other Islanders, at least one — Olivia Kaiser — didn’t look happy about it.

The Love Island USA Islanders are in a competition to win $100,000.

Fans on social media not satisfied with Will and Kyra

While social media fans demanded that Will make it official for them to be happy, once he did, those same fans were not happy about it.

Most fans felt Will and Kyra made it official just to win the money.

“Will and Kyra thinking they are going to win since now they are girlfriend and boyfriend…yeah NO,” wrote @ohnobaebe on Twitter.

“So I saw a clip because I stopped watching the show, Will asked Kyra to be his girlfriend for the money…I meannnnnnnn for Love?” wrote @RickiEditsLife.

“Will asking Kyra to be his girlfriend after continuously saying hes ok with no labels seems strategic to me,” wrote @Itsme_soy.

Will and Kyra are in a tough battle against fan-favorite Korey Gandy and Olivia, and there is no telling if making it official will help the couple win Love Island USA on Sunday night.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.