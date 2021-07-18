Who won Veto on Big Brother? The BB23 cast played for the Power of Veto again

Whitney and Hannah watched members of the BB23 cast play for the Power of Veto. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast played for the Power of Veto on Saturday, with a lot on the line for some of the competitors. No matter how it turned out, it was going to be good for television.

While we have the Veto Competition results already, they won’t be shown to the CBS audience until the Wednesday night episode (July 20) of the show.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, three additional players were selected to play for the Power of Veto against Kyland Young, Frenchie, and Britini D’Angelo. After Kyland won the Head of Household Competition, he decided to target Frenchie and Britini for eviction. His primary target has been Frenchie.

Joining in to play for the Power of Veto were Claire Rehfuss, Alyssa Lopez, and Derek Xiao. Tiffany Mitchell served as the host.

Ahead of the Veto Competition, a lot of odd moments were taking place on the live feeds. That included Frenchie talking about how he would have been disappointed if he didn’t end up on the block and Frenchie also claiming that he didn’t want to win safety.

Britni also had some things to say to the camera and she wanted to get some help from America. She even tried to get a hashtag going.

Bruh I literally can’t breathe rn “hey America🧍🏻‍♀️”😭😭😭😭😭I can’t, the hashtag, the camera cut, the fact that she sounds like Dora asking for help. I’m literally crying #BB23 pic.twitter.com/WKYLQKlxIl — dreah🤍 (@khamani__) July 17, 2021

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 23 for Week 2?

As a reminder, it was Kyland, Frenchie, Britini, Derek X, Alyssa, and Claire who were playing for the Power of Veto on Saturday. They each had different incentives when it came to competing for the POV, with a number of players simply wanting to keep the nominations the same.

As seen in the Big Brother live feeds, Derek Xiao is wearing the Power of Veto around his neck again. It appears that we might need to start calling Derek X the new Veto King.

The Week 2 Have-Nots on the BB23 cast were also revealed on the live feeds. They are going through the punishment of having cold showers, uncomfortable beds, and a food choice of just slop, slop, or slop for each meal.

Travis Long gave an extended exit interview once he was sent packing from the Big Brother house. He was shocked about getting sent home first and he had some really negative things to say about how Frenchie was playing the game. Travis also called him a liar.

Travis wasn’t a fan of Frenchie’s speeches where he gave his word that if he told someone that they were safe that there was no way they would see their face at the Nomination Ceremony. Ask Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez how that went. Travis was just the third person who fell for Frenchie’s stories.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.