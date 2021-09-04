Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother? Spoilers from live feeds

Claire and Kyland had to sit out of the Week 9 Big Brother 23 Veto Competition. Pic credit: CBS

The person who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother this week was just revealed on the live feeds. These particular Big Brother spoilers set the stage for what might happen at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

It has been a busy 48 hours for the BB23 cast, beginning with an Endurance Challenge that decided who’s the new Head of Household. Though we aren’t really sure about using the word “endurance” to describe a challenge that barely lasted more than 30 minutes.

Tiffany Mitchell is the new HOH after lasting the longest in the rope challenge. She was also the HOH last week before Claire Rehfuss used the Coin of Destiny to overthrow her powers. Still, Tiffany succeeded in getting Sarah Beth Steagall out of the house.

Tiffany again has a chance to get someone outside of The Cookout alliance evicted from the Big Brother house and she set her sights on Alyssa Lopez at the Nomination Ceremony.

Who won the Big Brother Power of Veto this week?

The Veto Competition just ended and it had Tiffany Mitchell, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, and Hannah Chaddha as the players. Claire Rehruss served as the host and Kyland Young watched.

We just learned that Alyssa won the Power of Veto. This will give Alyssa the chance to save herself at the Veto Ceremony, which will then force Tiffany to name a replacement.

that could be a tiny veto bracelet Alyssa's wearing #bb23 pic.twitter.com/v6z9aVjQvW — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) September 4, 2021

Fans need to take note that CBS made some significant changes to the Big Brother schedule for the rest of summer 2021. Here is an updated list of BB23 episodes in September and it features two Double Eviction nights, a new Friday night episode, and even a Sunday night that won’t show an episode.

There are also still a lot of fans debating about The Cookout alliance. Some of those Big Brother fans still calling The Cookout racist, which has led to quite a few disagreements on social media about how interesting/boring this season has become.

Since we are looking at a much shorter season of Big Brother this summer, the season finale might be coming up more quickly than anticipated for some viewers. Before the end of the month, we will learn the name of the Big Brother 23 winner.

Buckle up, because there is already some in-fighting taking place within The Cookout alliance and they all know that the point where they have to turn on each other is nearly at hand.

We will have more Big Brother spoilers coming from the Veto Ceremony. That meeting will take place over the holiday weekend, with Alyssa likely using the POV to save herself and Tiffany revealing who is going up on the block. It’s a big deal, because if Claire replaces Alyssa on the block, then The Cookout alliance has likely made it to the final seven intact.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.