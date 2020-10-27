Who won HOH Part 2 on Big Brother, when does Part 3 take place?

During the Monday night episode of Big Brother All-Stars, CBS viewers got to see who won Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

Nicole Franzel easily won an Endurance Challenge to beat out Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo in Part 1. It guaranteed her a spot in Part 3.

Part 2 was played over the weekend and will be shown during the season finale episode, but we have the spoilers for readers to enjoy right now.

During Part 2, Cody and Enzo faced off for that second spot in Part 3.

Who won Part 2 of final BB22 HOH?

Late Saturday night, Enzo and Cody battled it out in Part 2 of this important competition. It took a while for the Big Brother live feeds to get turned back on, though, as one of them had a meltdown due to the results.

Cody won Part 2. It sounded like he won it pretty easily and that led to Enzo getting really upset. He talked about losing his cool on the live feeds and even alluded to being embarrassed with how he had reacted.

Since the feeds were offline at the time of the competition, fans haven’t seen the footage yet. Despite now knowing that Cody beat out Enzo, we will still need to watch the October 28 episode to see exactly what happened.

When does Part 3 of final HOH Competition take place?

Julie Chen Moonves will be on hand to host Part 3 of the HOH Competition during the season finale. It will be an important moment of Episode 37, as it will determine who gets to decide how the final two will look.

Nicole and Cody will first play in what is assumed to be a question-and-answer challenge, with the winner getting to select who sits next to them in the final two. A lot of fans expect Nicole and Cody to honor their final two and take each other to the end.

Enzo has tried to make a case for why he should get a spot in the final two, but everything is now out of his control.

We recently postulated what could have happened if Enzo had voted out Nicole during the Triple Eviction instead of voting David Alexander out of the house. It could have changed the entire season.

As it currently stands, it may be tough for him to see one of those final two chairs.

The final three houseguests did spend some time guessing about who will win America’s Favorite Houseguest and we shared a video of that discussion. They each had some interesting thoughts.

Big Brother 22 concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.