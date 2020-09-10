Who won Endurance Challenge on Big Brother 22? HOH Competition spoilers

The houseguest who won the Endurance Challenge on Big Brother 22 this evening will be revealed in this article. We will be presenting the HOH Competition spoilers live on September 10.

The new Head of Household will be crowned on the CBS live feeds, with subscribers finally getting to watch a competition play out. At least that’s what has been hinted at during the day.

This article will serve as a live blog of the event, so make sure to come on by if you want to learn the results as soon as they happen.

As soon as the Endurance Challenge begins on the live feeds, we will begin relaying information in this article. It may start right after the East Coast episode (so 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT), or it could wait until after the West Coast episode (12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT). Either way, we will pass on the results live.

Before that happens, either Bayleigh Dayton or Da’Vonne Rogers will get evicted. One of them is going home, and the other one will try to win the BB22 Endurance Challenge.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.