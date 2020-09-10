Big Brother Endurance Challenge: Time for action on CBS live feeds

It’s Big Brother Endurance Challenge time. On the CBS live feeds, the BB22 cast will play out the next Head of Household Competition, and it’s an important one.

Thursday night is an eviction episode for Big Brother All-Stars, and there is going to be a lot of ground to cover with all that has taken place since the Veto Meeting. That includes a house fight.

Following the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night, the 11 remaining houseguests will head to the backyard to begin playing an Endurance Challenge. Christmas Abbott will have to sit this one out – unless Daniele Donato uses her BB Basement power to allow her to compete.

The great news getting reported is that CBS live feed subscribers will get to watch all of the Endurance Challenge play out. That could be a lot of fun, especially since many of the houseguests really need a win this week.

How to watch Big Brother Endurance Challenge

It is expected that the challenge will begin at slightly after 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, giving the West Coast time to watch, but not until after the East Coast episode has finished.

The official time has not been released, but we will make sure to update the article when we can pin it down. Hopefully, everyone gets a shot to watch it, even if the West Coast episode has not yet ended.

Sometimes, the producers will wait until the West Coast episode has ended before starting up one of the Big Brother Endurance Challenges on the live feeds. That would mean a start time of shortly after 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Thursday night if it happens in that fashion.

Important HOH Competition

It’s not an understatement to say that this is a really important HOH Competition for many members of the BB22 cast.

If Da’Vonne Rogers doesn’t finally find a way to take the power, she may wind up right back on the block. Da’Vonne also has a plan ready if she can get the power – with two nominees already on her mind.

Will the newly formed alliance be impacted by whoever gets nominated next? We will all have to tune in to the live feeds over the next few days to find out how that all plays out.

For tonight, we get to focus on a fun Big Brother Endurance Challenge and, hopefully, one that takes a while to complete. This is BB All-Stars 2, after all.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.