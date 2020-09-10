Big Brother spoilers: Who was evicted from BB22 cast tonight?

Big Brother spoilers will include who was evicted from the BB22 cast tonight. It’s down to Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

This article will serve as a live blog of the September 10 episode, beginning at 8e/7c, and readers can follow along as everything plays out live. Will Christmas Abbott get her target evicted?

It’s going to be a bumpy episode, especially with the huge fight between Christmas, Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh likely to be a focal point. The producers may also show the new alliance that just formed.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Make sure to stop by, as we will pass on the votes the instant they come in during the episode and reveal who the fifth person is to get voted out of Big Brother All-Stars 2.

After the episode, an Endurance Challenge will reportedly take place on the CBS live feeds. We have a live blog of that event as well, where readers can keep up with how the competition to become the next Head of Household is going.

Big Brother 22, Episode 16 recap and spoilers

After the fallout from the Veto Meeting, where Christmas left Bayleigh and Da’Vonne on the block, they showed Christmas assuring Da’Vonne that she was safe. Tyler also told Da’Vonne that she had his vote.

A segment was also spent on Cody Calafiore losing his grandfather. The rest of the BB22 cast was there to support him through it.

Read More Big Brother 20 couple Haleigh Broucher and Fessy Shafaat break up

It was then time to cover the fight that involved Christmas, Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh arguing about the nominations and the Veto Meeting. It was one of those long fights that have Big Brother fans on both sides of the issue.

Big Brother eviction vote No. 5

About halfway through Episode 16, they got to the important vote between sending Bayleigh or Da’Vonne out that front door.

Daniele Donato was up first and she voted to evict Bayleigh. Ian Terry was up second and he also voted to evict Bayleigh. Cody Calafiore went to the Diary Room third and voted against Bayleigh.

Enzo Palumbo voted for Bayliegh to make it 4-0 and it was then time to take a commercial break.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.