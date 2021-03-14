Who will The Challenge: All Stars podcast, Aftermath show hosts be? OGs respond to fans

Former Challenge competitor Devyn Simone will return as All Stars Aftermath host, per online rumors. Pic credit: MTV

While it’s unknown how The Challenge: All Stars episodes will be released, it appears there will be enough gossip and dirt to explore through podcast and Aftermath show episodes.

Based on recent online rumors and comments from some Challenge OGs themselves, there are hosts in place for both of these media formats.

However, some fans may be unhappy to learn that they won’t be getting the new hosts they were expecting for at least one of the formats.

The Challenge: All Stars podcast hosted by Double Agents stars

When The Challenge: Double Agents season arrived, MTV revealed that cast members Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal would serve as hosts for the Official Challenge Podcast.

They’ve done that, appearing on each installment after the Double Agents episodes air to discuss what went down on the show.

Based on the rumors online (see tweet below), Tori and Aneesa will return to host the podcast after the All Stars episodes. It’s still unknown if Paramount+ will roll those out weekly or all at once, though.

That information raised some eyebrows, as fans may have wanted other Challenge OGs to host, although Aneesa definitely qualifies as a longtime cast member.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge1/Twitter

Two former Challenge stars responded to fans asking why they couldn’t host the podcast instead. That includes Jemmye Carroll, who fans last saw on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

In a tweet, Jemmye mentioned that she was planning on doing her own thing despite not being asked to be a host for the podcast.

“Don’t worry; y’all will get the real tea from your girl all season,” Jemmye shared.

For y’all asking..No I wasn’t ask to do the podcast(I assume mtv wanted to keep the same two hosts).. But I’m gonna do my own thing for y’all (working out the exact details now) so don’t worry y’all will get the real tea from your girl all season 🍷 pic.twitter.com/lxmSUwoFgR — Jem (@JustJem24) March 12, 2021

Another fan on Twitter suggested that Challenge OGs like Veronica Portillo and Coral Smith show be the All Stars podcast hosts.

Veronica replied to the fan about their suggestion, saying she wondered if it was due to her and Coral not appearing as part of the OGs cast.

“We weren’t asked. What’s worse? They knew we would happily host it. I have to wonder if we would have accepted to be on the show, if they would have used us or one of us instead,” Veronica tweeted to the fan.

Pic credit: @v_cakes/Twitter

Devyn Simone to continue as Aftermath host?

While some fans may be upset that MTV is keeping the same hosts for the podcast episodes, they may be happy to know that the same host will also return for their Aftermath show.

Based on a fan account on Instagram, Double Agents Aftermath host Devyn Simone will return as host for the All Stars Aftermath. A screenshot of the private account’s IG post with the information is shown below.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Fans have seemed to be happy with Devyn as the host of the Double Agents Aftermath episodes on YouTube throughout The Challenge: Season 36.

Each week, she has several Double Agents cast members on a video conference and brings extra insight into topics viewers may have been wondering about from recent Challenge episodes.

So far, it’s unknown whether The Challenge: All Stars Aftermath episodes will continue in a similar format to Double Agents, with their release on YouTube right after episodes air.

Paramount Plus has yet to reveal the episode release schedule for All Stars season, but that could be coming soon.

The Challenge: All Stars premiere date is TBA for Paramount+.