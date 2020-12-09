The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath – Devyn Simone to host weekly aftershow episodes featuring cast members

As The Challenge: Double Agents episodes arrive each week, viewers will have plenty of additional content to consume following each episode airing.

There are several podcasts, including MTV’s Official The Challenge podcast hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, as well as Challenge Mania hosted by Derrick Kosinski.

However, there will also be an aftershow to check out each week right after new episodes air called The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath. Here’s what to know about the weekly post-episode show.

Devyn hosts The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath with guests

The weekly aftershow will be hosted by The Challenge star Devyn Simone, who competed on Battle of the Seasons in 2012 and then on Free Agents in 2014. Devyn reached the final in both of her seasons but didn’t win it all. The now-32-year-old got her start on MTV’s Real World Brooklyn.

Each week, Devyn will host The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath episodes and feature guest stars from the show. It appears they’ll all be participating in these via live video calls, such as a Zoom meeting.

The show will focus on what went down during the episode that just aired, with different Double Agents guests on the show giving their thoughts and commentary. So there may be some interesting tidbits revealed after each episode on the aftershow.

Based on a short video clip posted by The Challenge on Instagram, it appears the first episode will feature some heavy hitters in the lineup. For example, Chris “CT” Tamburello is in the clip (below) with several other Double Agents stars and Devyn commenting on him having slimmed down.

The preview clip below may have spoilers with who is featured, although nobody in the video really says anything special about what goes down on the premiere episode.

Each week is likely to bring new Double Agents guests onto the show, making for a unique episode. There’s likely to be some dirt and gossip revealed here or there.

When and where to watch The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath

The premiere episode of The Challenge Season 36 arrives on Wednesday, December 9, at 8/7c on MTV. That episode will run approximately an hour and a half. There are details available for when and how to watch The Challenge premiere.

The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath special will air right after that, starting at 9:30/8:30c. It most likely will run for 30 minutes.

To watch the Aftermath show, fans can go over to The Challenge YouTube channel. It will also be available through The Challenge Instagram (@challengemtv) and the official Challenge Facebook fan page.

With all the additional content available, it seems fans of The Challenge will get all sorts of unique insight and commentary about Double Agents!

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.