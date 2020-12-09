When does The Challenge: Double Agents premiere start? Sneak peek of Season 36’s first episode arrives online

The anticipation has been building for the premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents season, which looks like it could be one of the most cutthroat and intense in the show’s history.

It will feature 30 cast members consisting of veterans from the MTV series, Big Brother stars, an Olympic athlete, dating show stars, a professional wrestler, and even an America’s Got Talent contestant.

They’ll all be vying to make it to the final, where a lot of prize money is up for grabs, but only a select few will get a cut of that jackpot.

Ahead of the show, fans have seen teasers, a Super Trailer video, interviews, and the Double Agents Declassified special. Now, MTV has rolled out the first five minutes of the Double Agents premiere episode, and it looks epic.

The Challenge: Double Agents premiere episode sneak peek arrives

Viewers can get an early look at what will go down during the first five minutes of The Challenge: Double Agents premiere as TJ Lavin and the competitors arrive on the scene.

The players arrive via a parade of dark SUVs dressed in their Challenge gear and ready to compete. Meanwhile, TJ is flown in by helicopter to make yet another badass TJ Lavin entrance.

The cast members are eating his arrival up, but most know that it’s going to get real serious now that the host is officially there.

“There comes a person out of the helicopter with sunglasses..looks super dope. I think it means danger,” Nam Vo says during a confessional interview. Not a bad assumption by the rookie competitor.

TJ goes on to give them all an intro to why they’re there before welcoming them to The Challenge: Double Agents. He refers to himself as “their handler for this season.”

Lavin also reveals to the cast he’s “created a secret dead drop somewhere out in the frozen abyss” containing $1 million in prize money. Only the most elite agents who make it all the way to the end will get a share of that. That certainly gets everyone’s attention.

Check out the sneak peek below, including cast reactions and confessional interview sound bites from the premiere.

The Challenge: Double Agents premiere start time, how to watch

The first episode of Season 36 will arrive on Wednesday, December 9, and is called License to Killer Kam. Fans can watch The Challenge: Double Agents premiere episode at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/7 p.m. Central on MTV. It will run until approximately 9:30/8:30c.

The episode will be televised on MTV. It will also be live streaming online through MTV.com and MTV apps on mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

The episode also goes on the MTV.com website for on-demand viewing, typically the day after it airs. Viewers who have a valid cable or satellite provider account can log into MTV’s website to check out the on-demand episodes.

Additional ways to watch The Challenge: Double Agents include using a subscription or trial for a live TV streaming service. These include streaming services such as Sling TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T Now. Each has different channel packages and prices, with some offering trial offers for new customers.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.