Who replaces fired stars Luke and Laura on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Who replaces fired stars Luke and Laura on Below Deck Down Under? That’s the question on fans’ minds’ after bosun Luke Jones and stew Laura Bileskalne were fired for beyond-inappropriate behavior on the show.

Below Deck Down Under showed two near sexual assaults this week, with Laura and Luke at the forefront of both of them.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott were praised for their swift actions, leading to Luke and Laura getting fired to ensure the crew’s safety.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura has defended her behavior, and Luke’s girlfriend has also stood up for her man’s actions.

Next week two new episodes will hit Bravo airwaves as the Northern Sun crew try to put the sexual misconduct incidents behind them.

That means welcoming two new crew members to the team, and one of them is no stranger to the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco replaces Luke Jones as bosun

Chief stew Aesha teased a Below Deck crossover event on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, and now fans know it’s Joao Franco.

The later this-season teaser at the end of this week’s Below Deck Down Under episodes revealed that Joao joins the crew in the next episode. Joao appeared on Season 3 and Season 4 of Below Deck Med, which means he worked with Aesha.

Below Deck Med fans will recall Joao butted heads with many people, especially then chief stew Hannah Ferrier during both seasons.

Aesha and Joao clashed too, ending Season 4 on a bad note after he said she looked like a “Russian prostitute” on a crew night out. These two working together again after all these years will be highly entertaining.

Joao will certainly bring a new dynamic to the Northern Sun crew and shake things up for the deck crew.

Who replaces fired stew Laura Bileskalne on Below Deck Down Under?

Jaimee Neale takes over the role of second stew. There’s not a whole lot known about Jaimee because, as of this writing, Bravo has yet to release her bio.

What we do know is that several members of the Below Deck family follow Jaimee on Instagram, including all the Below Deck Down Under crew.

In the teaser for the rest of the season, it certainly appeared as though Jaimee makes waves with a few people, like chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

Based on her Instagram account, Jaimee loves to travel, which is no surprise considering she’s in yachting. Jaimee doesn’t have her bio filled out, so Below Deck Down Under fans will just have to tune in to find out more about her.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.