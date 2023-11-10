Who is the Anteater on The Masked Singer? Season 10 clues and guesses for celebrity identity

The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced Group C during One Hit Wonder Night, as four new characters debuted on stage.

Those characters included Candelabra, Donut, and Hibiscus, who got unmasked at the end of the episode as a Real Housewives of New York City star.

There was also the Anteater, representing the recognizable creature with a long snout as his costume included a straw hat with overalls.

Anteater’s clue package presented some interesting details and at least one clue that stood out, but it wasn’t visual.

His voice impressed viewers and panelists, leading to speculation that this celebrity had to be a rock legend.

Some popular and interesting guesses arrived online, but Jenny McCarthy may have made her second correct guess of the evening during the panelists’ speculation.

Anteater’s clues and performance on The Masked Singer

“I’ve had a long career, but I had to learn the hard way that fame isn’t everything,” Anteater shared as he was shown playing a guitar on a yacht in his clue package.

“Sure, it got me the houses, the sports cars, R-O-C-K-ing on yachts with the glitterati, but at the height of my success, fame took its toll,” he said as a lion or bobcat roared at him.

The Anteater indicated they lost their sense of self, and all the signs said to “get away and take it easy,” as an illuminated scene showed an angel’s image in clouds. He said he traded fancy houses for a chicken coop, and his entourage became a donkey named Jasper.

Anteater also revealed he built his dream home, found his true love, and started a family.

“If I learned one thing, it’s that life is all about redefining yourself. Sometimes you gotta lose it all to gain everything,” he said at the end of the package.

Following the clue package, Anteater wowed viewers and panelists with his performance of Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn.

Following the Anteater’s performance of Walking in Memphis, Nicole Scherzinger admitted when he started to sing, she “literally teared up.” She said it was a voice that reminded her of her “childhood” and “just felt like home.”

Another clue arrived as the men in black fired up the one-hit-wonder jukebox. It played Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell.

Anteater explained that at one time in his life, he performed in front of 40 percent of the world, surprising the audience and panelists.

Guesses for The Anteater’s celebrity identity

Based on the clues they saw, the panelists put their thinking caps on to identify Anteater’s unique voice. In particular, Robin Thicke brought up how an event that would have been viewed by 40 percent of the world was the 1980s Live Aid event.

Ken Jeong said that based on the look and height, Anteater is Rick Springfield, who has a single called Earth to Angel. Ken said the cougar in the clue package is because “cougars love him.”

Meanwhile, Jenny said the cougar clue was because this “rock legend” is the one and only John Cougar Mellencamp. He has an album called One Eyed Jack, which could relate to the clue with an eye drawn on a box.

Jenny might be spot on with that guess since Anteater mentioned “R-O-C-K-ing” as he gave his story in the clue package. Mellencamp has the hit song, R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A., which seems to match up perfectly with that.

Nicole speculated it could be singer Bryan Adams, who performed at Live Aid and has a classic ballad, Heaven, related to the angel clue. In addition, she said the clue showing an eye drawn on a box was for his hit song, Everything I Do, I Do It For You, from the movie Robin Hood.

An intriguing guess that arrived online is that the Anteater could be Jesse Frederick, best known for singing the theme song for the sitcom Full House. John Oates of the legendary duo Hall and Oates is another popular guess online.

Anteater will perform again on Trolls Night as Group C continues into the competition on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.