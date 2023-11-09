Real Housewives star revealed as The Masked Singer’s Hibiscus on One Hit Wonder Night

The Masked Singer Season 10 unveiled One Hit Wonder Night with four new costumed characters performing and trying to stump panelists.

Among those characters were the mysterious Donut, Anteater, Candelabra, and Hibiscus, each with colorful costumes and intriguing clues.

The latest reveal arrived after a showdown between Hibiscus and Anteater, which resulted in the panelists voting the latter on to next week.

When it was time to unmask, viewers saw that Hibiscus was one of The Real Housewives of New York, Countess Luann De Lesseps.

Panelist Jenny McCarthy’s guess was spot-on, as she figured it out based on a very telling clue presented during the show.

It marked the second time in Season 10 that a reality star was unmasked, as Diver was previously revealed as Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

RHONYC’s Luann De Lesseps revealed as Hibiscus

A tall celebrity wore the creative Hibiscus costume, which consisted of a beautiful flower with red, pink, and yellow incorporated into the look.

When it was time to unmask, Hibiscus took off her gloves first, followed by her mask, which revealed the RHONYC star.

“We joked on many occasions that this is my future baby mama right here,” host Nick Cannon said.

Luann called it “so much fun” to perform on The Masked Singer Season 10.

“I had the best time, and Jenny, she got it from the very beginning,” she said to the panelists.

McCarthy said she’s a “huge fan of Luann” and has wanted to see one of her cabaret shows.

“Oh my God, now I got to see her perform live on The Masked Singer,” Jenny gushed.

Luann, 58, explained to Hollywood Life that she and McCarthy “kind of go way back” too.

“Our sons went to school together in New York. She knows I’m a nurse. She knows things about me that a lot of people might not know. Robin Thicke he’s not gonna know these things. I feel like Jenny kind of had a leg up. We’ve known each other for so long. I knew she would be the first,” Luann shared.

McCarthy honed in on a clue from Hibiscus’ video package, which showed Count Dracula on-screen, leading her to speculate it was Luann de Lesseps. She became Countess Luann de Lesseps following her 1993 marriage to Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

Other guesses from the panelists for Hibiscus included Janice Dickinson, Hannah Waddingham, Kim Cattrall, and Bonnie Hunt.

RHONYC star had two performances on The Masked Singer

Since it was One Hit Wonder Night, each of The Masked Singer’s Group C contestants performed songs that were the only major hits for artists during their careers.

Luann performed It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls as her first song of the night. She’d later perform in a showdown with Anteater, as they both performed Tony Basil’s hit song, Hey Mickey.

As mentioned, Anteater was voted the better of the two performers and moved on to Trolls Night with Donut and Candelabra.

Luann told Hollywood Life it was an “incredible” experience appearing on The Masked Singer, indicating they had measurements taken for her costume while in New York. She said moving and performing was a “challenge” but felt the costume was “streamlined” for her body type.

“I like to take chances. I like adventures, and I love the idea of dressing up in a costume performing, and having people guess who I am. I love the idea of game shows. I love the idea of this kind of competition show, and I do love to sing. I thought this was the perfect fit for me,” Lesepps shared.

Lesseps’ upcoming projects include RHONYC spinoff

Luann was part of the original cast of The Real Housewives of New York, which included castmates Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel. She’s appeared in all seasons since Season 1, up through Season 13.

She’ll reunite with several castmates in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which premieres December 14.

If that was enough, Luann also has her ongoing cabaret show that tours around the United States. She called cabaret her love affair,” and she has more Countess Cabaret dates on the way.

Among upcoming stops are the Filmore New Orleans in Louisiana and Houston’s House of Blues in Texas. The Countess Luann website provides a complete list of upcoming tour dates.

The Masked Singer was one stop on her busy schedule. In addition, the former RHONYC star has a new show called Marry F Kill, which will open at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on February 16, 2024.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.