The Masked Singer spoilers: Jenny McCarthy guesses legendary star is Season 10’s Donut

The Masked Singer’s Jenny McCarthy may have already figured out who Donut is, and it could be another musical legend gracing the stage.

Viewers have seen several of Season 10’s celebs revealed already, including tennis legend Billie Jean King and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. However, they’ve yet to see a major recording artist unmasked.

Donut will appear as one of four new costumed characters in Group C during Season 10 as they perform for One Hit Wonder Night.

Other characters will include Anteater, Hibiscus, and Candelabra, and a Wildcard likely to be introduced in another episode.

They’ll perform what were likely the only significant hit songs from certain recording artists. One of those performed by Donut is Suede’s Hooked On a Feeling.

Based on the performance and clues, Jenny could be “on the money” with her guess of which mystery celebrity is in the costume.

Did Jenny McCarthy already guess Donut’s identity?

A sneak peek of the episode arrived via social media and a YouTube video. Based on the clip, Jenny may have the panelists’ best guess.

“You guys, I’m thinking of actors but leaning more toward amazing vocal artists. Legends. When I hear hit after hit, I think She’s a Lady, What’s New Pussycat? And then I saw the bow and arrow clue, and I thought the song, Cupid.” she said in the segment.

“I could be wrong, but I think this is the legendary Tom Jones,” Jenny said, with the other panelists seeming to agree.

“I’m here for that,” Ken Jeong said, suggesting it would be “incredible” to have Tom Jones there.

Robin Thicke agreed, saying he thought “Jenny is on the money” with her guess based on the legendary and famous “bravado” Donut displayed.

Tom Jones has topped the charts in the UK and sold 100 million albums

Jones, 83, is a Welsh singer who has been performing since the early 1960s and has a famous voice. While he may be Donut on One Hit Wonders Night, he’s far from that throughout his career.

Among his biggest hits globally are those mentioned by Jenny, but there are others many people might recognize.

His first No. 1 song arrived in the United Kingdom with 1965’s It’s Not Unusual, certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). He famously performed the now-recognizable song on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1968.

Jones achieved his second No. 1 in the UK a year later with Green, Green Grass of Home.

Additional top five hits for Jones in the UK included Delilah and Never Fall In Love Again. 1971’s She’s a Lady was one of Jones’ biggest hits in the United States, achieving the No. 2 position on the chart.

Jones has released numerous studio and compilation albums, with sales of over 100 million albums worldwide. He’s also been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to music, per The Denver Post.

If Donut is Jones, there might be clues about TV or movies. Among the TV roles he’s been in are ABC’s Fantasy Island in the 1980s and The Simpsons in 1992. He’s also appeared as himself in the movie Mars Attacks! and is currently a judge and mentor for artists on The Voice UK.

While it seemed other panelists were on board with Jenny’s guess, there will likely be additional speculation about Donut’s identity when The Masked Singer episode airs on Wednesday, November 8.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.