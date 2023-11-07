The Masked Singer Season 10: Group C costumes revealed, including one of Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘favorite ever’

The Masked Singer Season 10 will return after its brief hiatus to continue the mystery musical competition.

With Major League Baseball’s World Series concluded, Masked Singer is back in its Wednesday timeslot. The new episode will introduce Group C to viewers and panelists.

Group C, which features four new costumed characters, is the final group for the season.

It will include characters known as Donut, Hibiscus, Anteater, and Candelabra, who each have their own background story and clues about their path to fame.

The mystery celebrities in this group will get to perform hit songs on stage and attempt to stump the panelists and audience members.

A recent promotional video from the show gives a first look at the new characters, several of whom the panelists gushed over.

Group C characters revealed for The Masked Singer

On the Wednesday, November 8 episode of The Masked Singer, it will be One Hit Wonder Night, with the new characters performing songs that were the only significant hits in recording artists’ careers.

The new promotional clip for the episode shows all of the new costumed characters, too, with Candelabra the first to get the spotlight on the stage. The sparkly golden character has two candles above both shoulders and a female’s voice.

“Na na na na na,” she sings to start the promo before Nick Cannon appears on screen and announces it’s “One Hit Wonder Night.”

The colorfully glazed Donut is next, featuring a pink head and torso with light blue glaze, frosting, and multicolored sprinkles. The character, with legs built from stacked-up donuts, wears a chef’s hat to one side of their head.

Donut sings Blue Suede’s Hooked On a Feeling, a 1970s song that is well known, was initially performed in 1968 by BJ Thomas. Suede’s 1974 version, a No. 1 hit, got more exposure in Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I have the chills,” Jenny McCarthy says following Donut’s appearance in the promo clip.

Joining Donut and Candelabra are Anteater and Hibiscus. The Hibiscus is a vivid, bright pink and red blossoming flower with green legs.

The Anteater features an anteater’s head and long recognizable nose, wearing overall jeans and a straw hat.

Following some footage showing Anteater strutting on stage, Nicole Scherzinger exclaims, “That is one of my favorite costumes ever!”

Some new celebrity guesses heard from the panelists in the clip include John Cougar Mellencamp, Tom Jones, and Mariah Carey.

Who is competing in The Masked Singer Season 10?

As of this writing, the four Group C characters above are among the final contestants for Season 10. One of those four characters’ identities gets revealed in the new episode before the show’s end.

In addition, Group C will get a Wildcard character, just as Group A and B did. Previous Wildcards included Pickle and Sea Queen.

Pickle was revealed to be actor and podcast host Michael Rappaport, who had a funny rant towards the panelists after getting unmasked. Meanwhile, Sea Queen moved on with Group B’s Husky and Tiki.

For Group A, Cow, Gazelle, and S’More were able to move on with impressive performances. One of the remaining characters will ultimately win Season 10 of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.