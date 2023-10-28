What is Jenny McCarthy’s net worth and how does The Masked Singer judge earn her income?

Jenny McCarthy has been in the public eye since the 1990s, and her multifaceted career has earned her a boatload of cash.

The 50-year-old The Masked Singer judge got her start in the entertainment industry as a Playboy model, posing nude for the publication in October 1993 at 22.

Jenny’s modeling gig earned her $20,000, but that was chump change compared to what she has made since then in her other professional gigs.

The Chicago native became Playmate of the Year in 1994, catapulting her further into the spotlight and padding her paychecks.

In addition to the recognition from her Playboy Playmate of the Year title, Jenny earned herself a $100,000 annual salary — not bad for just 22 years old.

In 1995, Jenny moved on from modeling jobs to co-hosting MTV’s game show Singled Out.

Jenny McCarthy has worked as an actress, model, hostess, comedienne, author, entrepreneur and activist

After giving modeling and hosting a try, Jenny tried her hand at acting, taking on primarily comedic roles in films such as Scary Movie 3, Scream 3, John Tucker Must Die, and Santa Baby.

Jenny added to her resume and piled up the cash as a writer, producer, and star in Dirty Love, though the film received less-than-stellar reviews.

The multi-talented celebrity and Autism activist touts herself as a “comedian, actress, host, best-selling author, and influential activist in the world of healing and preventing autism.”

Jenny has authored several books — including Belly Laughs, Baby Laughs, Life Laughs, and Louder Than Words: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Autism, to name a few — and her writing works have earned her the title of New York Times best-selling author.

Jenny has been an advocate for Autism after her son, Evan, was diagnosed with the neurological and developmental disorder and serves as a board member for Generation Rescue, an organization dedicated to recovery for children with autism spectrum disorders.

Jenny continued in the entertainment business when she launched her show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, which aired for one season on VH1, and continued in the same line of work with her Sirius XM radio show, Jenny McCarthy Show.

In recent years, the wife of NKOTB crooner Donnie Wahlberg delved into a different line of business when she launched her own vegan and cruelty-free makeup line, Formless Beauty.

Jenny created her line of makeup after she failed to find one that was “vegan, contain[ed] simple ingredients you can pronounce, include[d] beautiful shades, and one that didn’t irritate [her] skin.”

What is Jenny’s net worth?

So, with such a wide range of business moves, how much is the entrepreneur worth? According to multiple sources, Jenny McCarthy has accumulated a combined net worth of $25 million alongside her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

These days, Jenny works as a panel judge on the popular Fox show, The Masked Singer, where she’s worked since 2019.

Despite all of the different lines of work Jenny has delved into, she says being a judge on The Masked Singer is her favorite job of all time.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jenny admitted, “This is my favorite job I’ve ever had — this cast have become my best friends.”