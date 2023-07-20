Mariah Carey jumps on viral TikTok trend using her own song

If you’re a TikToker or spend time scrolling the FYP, you have probably seen the viral dance trend that uses Mariah Carey’s song Touch My Body.

And, now, the queen herself has jumped in on the fun.

Mariah was in full glam as she began the video, with her twins Moroccan and Monroe getting in on the action.

Choosing a denim outfit to film the short, Mariah looked incredibly toned. She left the top of her jeans unbuttoned and wore a lighter-colored busty crop top to complete the look.

She added a little fun to the beginning instead of just jumping into the dance trend, which is totally her style.

The caption read, “Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol”

Mariah Carey joins TikTok fun

The Touch My Body trend is one of the most popular on TikTok right now, and Mariah Carey decided to give it a go since it is her song, after all.

Mariah included her twins and some of her makeup team in the video with her.

Her big part came when the second part of the dance began. Naturally, Mariah knew how to work the camera. She was the star of the video, and it was exciting for her followers to see her participate in the trend.

One wrote, “Queen !!!!!!”

Another said, “STUNNING [red heart emoji]”

The consensus was Mariah looked amazing while doing the dance.

Mariah Carey’s followers liked her video. Pic credit: @mariahcarey/TikTok

Nick Cannon jumped on the Mariah Carey song trend

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey may no longer be married, but the two seemingly co-parent pretty well.

At the end of June, he hopped on the Touch My Body dance trend and included the twins he shares with his ex-wife. Moroccan and Monroe often appear in his TikToks, and this one was extra special.

He gave Mariah a shout-out, calling her the “Empress Queen of all Queens” in the caption.

Other celebrities have also jumped on the trend, which will likely continue spreading across the social media site.

TikTok has become eclectic and filled with some fun dance trends. With several celebrities on the app and joining in on the excitement, it’s become more popular than ever.

Mariah Carey proved she still has it and is willing to jump on a viral trend alongside her children and have a little fun. The fact that it was her song was the icing on the cake.